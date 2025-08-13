PUMP Buyback: Pump.fun Scoops up 175.3m in 4 Hours

Key Notes

Pump.fun buys 175.3 million PUMP worth $705K in a single day.

Price jumps 16.5% with a surge in trading volume.

Competition heats up as LetsBonk challenges market share.

Popular Solana-based SOL $201.7 24h volatility: 15.5% Market cap: $108.74 B Vol. 24h: $12.49 B meme coin launchpad, Pump.fun, has made another buyback move to stabilize its native token, PUMP.

Earlier today, the platform bought back 175.3 million PUMP, worth around $705,000, under its strategy to reverse recent price declines and restore confidence.

To date, the platform has repurchased 7.66 billion PUMP, valued around $30.65 million, representing 0.766% of the total supply.

The decision follows a major crypto ICO last month, where Pump.fun raised $600 million in only 12 minutes.

The buyback move coincided with a PUMP price rally, pushing it up by 16.5% in the last 24 hours. The 69th largest cryptocurrency has seen a 27% uptick in its 24-hour trading volume, currently sitting at $500 million.

Competition and Market Shifts

Despite today’s gains, Pump.fun faces growing competition from LetsBonk, another Solana-based memecoin launchpad.

However, Pump.fun appears to have reclaimed its lead in meme token deployment, launching 26,795 tokens on August 12 compared to LetsBonk.fun’s 1,580, according to Dune Analytics.

Still, Pump.fun’s revenue has seen a significant drop since January, when daily earnings reached over $7 million. As of August 12, that figure had fallen to around $250,000.

Last week, Pump.fun launched the Glass Full Foundation (GFF), aimed at providing direct financial assistance to selected community projects.

The initiative is designed to foster innovation and strengthen the Solana ecosystem through targeted support.

PUMP Price Trajectory

On the 4-hour chart, PUMP price is pressing against the upper Bollinger Band. This suggests strong bullish momentum but also potential short-term overextension. A sustained close above $0.00410 could lead the meme coin to $0.00450.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits close to overbought territory, suggesting a possible cooling period if buying slows. Traders should watch for support around $0.00355 in case of a price drop.

PUMP is currently trading 66% down from its all-time high of $0.01214, achieved on July 13.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.