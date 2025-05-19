Key Notes

Metaplanet has rapidly become Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder with 7,800 BTC.

Bitcoin notched its highest-ever weekly and daily closes, coming within 6% of its all-time.

Bahrain's AlAbraaj Restaurants Group also adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy recently.

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has made headlines by executing its second-largest single Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B purchase to date, acquiring 1,004 BTC for approximately 15.2 billion yen ($104.6 million) — just as BTC hovered within 6% of its all-time high of $109,000.

The aggressive accumulation brings Metaplanet’s total holdings to 7,800 BTC, valued at over $807 million.

Metaplanet’s Bold Strategy

With this purchase, the firm now boasts the largest Bitcoin holdings of any public company in Asia, and ranks 10th globally, inching closer to overtaking Galaxy Digital Holdings at ninth place with 8,100 BTC. Another modest acquisition of 301 BTC would complete that climb.

Metaplanet’s pace has quickened notably in 2025, and in May alone, it has acquired 2,800 BTC, surpassing the entire Bitcoin holdings of El Salvador. The latest buy follows its May 12 purchase of 1,241 BTC for $129 million, the firm’s largest single acquisition to date.

Additionally, the Japanese firm also reported a BTC yield of 95.6% in Q1 and 47.8% so far in Q2, a performance metric that measures Bitcoin growth per fully diluted share.

Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Goes Global

Metaplanet isn’t alone. AlAbraaj Restaurants Group, a publicly listed catering firm based in Bahrain, has also adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Partnering with 10X Capital, the firm made an initial 5 BTC investment and aims to make Bitcoin its primary reserve asset.

Big shoutout to the legend Michael @saylor — your laser-eyed conviction lit the path. Al Abraaj just became the first public company in the Middle East to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy. We’re stacking sats for real.@davidfbailey@10xcapitalusa@bitcoinmagazine… pic.twitter.com/dhfq2ctnBM — AlAbraaj Restaurants Group (@AbraajRestGroup) May 14, 2025

AlAbraaj sees Bitcoin as a foundational piece of future finance and wants to lead the way in Sharia-compliant access to digital assets. With $12.5 million in EBITDA in 2024, the firm is well-capitalized and now aspires to become the “MicroStrategy of the Middle East”.

Highest Weekly Close for Bitcoin

According to TradingView data, Bitcoin has notched its highest-ever weekly close at just under $106,500 on May 18. It has now posted six consecutive weeks of gains, and analysts suggest a new all-time high, currently just 6% away, could be imminent.

Bitcoin just had its highest daily candle close… ever. pic.twitter.com/6qGKYx8VwA — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) May 19, 2025

Crypto investor Scott Melker confirmed Bitcoin’s highest daily candle close ever on May 18, while analyst Rekt Capital noted that a close above $105,000 would mark a “brand new higher high,” potentially ushering in a fresh leg of this bull cycle.

