Ethereum Whale Activity Increases as ETH Price Dips

Ethereum ETH $2 888 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $348.69 B Vol. 24h: $32.51 B is trading below major key levels, but large holders are aggressively buying the dip.

On-chain data shows steady whale buying even as price action remains weak. An over the counter whale address recently bought another 20,000 ETH worth about $56.13 million.

Over the past five days, the same wallet accumulated 70,013 ETH, valued roughly $203.6 million.

As the market dips, whales continue buying $ETH on the drop. OTC Whale (0xFB7) bought another 20K $ETH($56.13M) 6 hours ago. Over the past 5 days, this whale has bought 70,013 $ETH($203.6M).https://t.co/nPIYRppUzIhttps://t.co/rkxsWww7Gz pic.twitter.com/BYRetbiYJ4 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 26, 2026

World Liberty Financial, a project backed by the Trump family, also rotated exposure from Bitcoin BTC $87 746 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $1.75 T Vol. 24h: $53.02 B into Ether.

According to LookOnChain, the project swapped 93.77 WBTC worth about $8.08 million for 2,868 ETH earlier on Jan. 26.

Another wallet “buy high, sell low,” known for its poor timing, sold 5,500 ETH over the past three days.

Data shows that the sales were worth about $16.02 million at an average price near $2,912. The same address bought 2,000 ETH five days earlier at around $2,984.

The "buy high, sell low" whale 0x3c9E panic-sold 5,500 $ETH($16.02M) at $2,912 over the past 3 days. Just 5 days ago, he bought 2,000 $ETH($5.97M) at $2,984. Once again: buy high, sell low.https://t.co/wRWlzsjrj9 pic.twitter.com/iegUS3xh4s — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 26, 2026

On Jan 26, a long dormant wallet linked by analysts to Bitfinex moved 50,000 ETH worth $145.25 million to Gemini after nine years of inactivity.

Such transfers often raise concerns about potential selling, though no follow up sales were confirmed.

Amid this rising whale activity, Ether’s trading activity has spiked on Jan. 26. CoinMarketCap data shows ETH 24-hour spot trading volume has jumped 250% to $350 billion.

Ethereum Whale Activity Signals Potential Price Upside

ETH is trading below its main moving averages. The 20-day moving average sits near $3,050, while the 50-day moving average is around $3,100.

This keeps short term control with sellers. Despite the weakness, large holders continue to add ETH.

CryptoQuant data shows whales accumulated more than 350,000 ETH in a single day last week.

The realized price of major accumulation addresses sits close to the current market price. ETH has only traded near this level once before, in late 2025.

Meanwhile, balance on these addresses continue peaking to new highs.

According to a CryptoQuant analyst, this pattern suggests that whales are getting ready for an ETH price rally while retail remains cautious.

