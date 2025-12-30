Key Notes

MMA Partners and Trump-backed World Liberty Financial have formed a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Their focus is on designing, issuing, and scaling the MMA.INC utility token in addition to integrating World Liberty Financials’ stablecoin USD1, as the foundational layer of MMA.INC’s on-chain ecosystem.

MMA Partners and World Liberty Financial Equips Sportsmen

As part of the terms of MMA.INC and World Liberty Financial’s collaboration, the duo will work on token architecture, on-chain economic modelling, stablecoin reserve design, and treasury operations.

The alliance still cuts across platform integration, joint go-to-market, and ecosystem governance.

It is targeted at creating one of the world’s first large-scale, real utility Web3 economies in sports.

Ultimately, it is a way of equipping the global community of fans, coaches, athletes and gyms with blockchain-powered engagement.

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial will sit on MMA.INC Strategic Advisory Board, wielding the authority to guide the token framework and regulatory alignment. Its other responsibility is to ensure long-term sustainable growth of the MMA.INC on-chain ecosystem.

“This partnership brings together the unique world leading capabilities and assets of World Liberty Financial and MMA.INC,” said Donald Trump Jr., Co-Founder of World Liberty Financial, and Strategic Advisor to MMA.INC.

He talked about how incredibly proud he is that MMA.INC gets to leverage WLF’s world-class technology and financial infrastructure to accelerate its Web3 strategy.

World Liberty Financial Reveals its Plan for January 2026

World Liberty Financial has made a lot of progress with the USD1 stablecoin.

In September, it announced plans for a debit card integrated with Apple Pay to enable seamless transactions in the stablecoin.

“[This] allows users to be able to attach their USD1 and their World Liberty Financial app right into their Apple Pay. Not today, but it’s coming very soon,” Zak Folkman, a co-founder with the firm, said.

Meanwhile, the Trump family-backed company is planning to launch its tokenized product suite by January 2026.

During a Binance event that was held in Dubai, co-founder Zach Witkoff shared the update, noting that it will include a range of commodity-tied instruments on blockchain.

It is riding on the wings of the massive growth in the real-world asset (RWA) sector.

