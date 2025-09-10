Worldcoin (WLD) Nears $4B Marketcap as Sam Altman’s OpenAI Seals $300B Oracle Deal

Key Notes

OpenAI secured a massive $300 billion computing power contract with Oracle, boosting affiliated cryptocurrency Worldcoin's momentum significantly.

Bitmine invested $250 million in WLD treasury reserves, citing World's zero-knowledge proof technology as essential for future platform trust.

Technical analysis shows WLD broke from a falling wedge pattern with potential targets at $4 billion market cap and long-term $9 projection.

After kicking off the week with a parabolic price rally in excess of 107%, Sam Altman-affiliated cryptocurrency Worldcoin WLD $1.85 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $3.74 B Vol. 24h: $1.95 B appears primed for more upside.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that OpenAI has signed a contract to purchase $300 billion in computing power over roughly five years from Oracle (ORCL.N). This news comes after the world’s largest Ethereum treasury firm, Bitmine, confirmed a strategic investment in the first ever WLD reserve treasury.

According to an official press release on Monday, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) announced a $250 million private placement with Tom Lee-led Bitmine (BMNR) adding another $20 million strategic investment to initiate a Worldcoin (WLD) treasury reserve strategy.

“BitMine wants to support and back innovative projects that create value for the Ethereum network. As an ERC-20 native token, World is aligned with Ethereum. World’s unique zero-knowledge proof of human credential could be essential to future trust and safety between technology platforms and their billions of human users,” said Thomas (“Tom”) Lee, Chairman of BitMine.

While BMNR and OCTO stocks both rallied on the news, WLD token saw the biggest gains, rallying more than 100%.

At press time on Wednesday, WLD continued to trade above the $1.8 mark, with a $3.68 billion market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap data.

Despite sitting on triple-digit unrealized gains within the week, Worldcoin investors may remain reluctant to cash out, in anticipation that fresh bullish tailwinds from the OpenAI and Oracle deal inked on Wednesday could push the asset above the $4 billion valuation target.

Worldcoin Price Forecast: Can Falling Wedge Breakout Push WLD Toward $9?

On the daily chart, Worldcoin price has broken out of a multi-month falling wedge, a pattern often associated with trend reversals. Notably, the breakout on Tuesday coincided with a sharp spike in trading volume, showing that the rally was driven by active spot buying pressure.

The RSI currently sits at 77, indicating short-term overbought conditions but also confirming strong buying momentum persists despite weekly timeframe gains currently exceeding 100%.

Short-term resistance stands at $2.50, where WLD failed in its last rebound attempt. A clean breakout above that zone could open the path toward $4, aligning with Worldcoin’s immediate market cap goal of $4 billion.

Historically, falling wedge breakouts project upside moves equal to the wedge’s height, which sets a long-term target near $9, if Bitmine accelerates WLD treasury acquisition as seen with its rapid $9 billion Ethereum purchases in less than three months.

Conversely, failure to hold above $1.50 would invalidate the bullish setup and risk a retracement toward $1.20. With both technicals and fundamentals aligning, traders will be watching closely to see if WLD can sustain momentum into a higher leg.

Best Wallet Presale Gains Momentum as Worldcoin Fuels Market Excitement

As Worldcoin’s 100% rally generates market interest, newly-launched projects with utility-driven features are also gaining traction. Designed as a secure multi-chain storage solution with institutional-grade infrastructure and user-first accessibility, Best Wallet (BEST) has emerged as one of the fastest-growing projects.

The presale has already raised over $15.5 million, reflecting accelerating adoption from investors targeting new innovative crypto storage solutions. Prospective participants can still access discounted tokens directly through the official Best Wallet website before the presale cap is reached.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.