Moonbirds Announces $BIRB Token on Solana, NFT Floor Price Surges 19.4%

Key Notes

The NFT project's floor price surged nearly 20% following the token announcement at the Solana-sponsored Singapore event.

Trading volume jumped 63% in 24 hours with 1,683.8 ETH exchanged across OpenSea and MagicEden marketplaces.

The governance token aims to strengthen community participation similar to Pudgy Penguins' $PENGU implementation.

Moonbirds, the NFT project known for its bird-themed digital collectibles, announced the upcoming launch of its new ecosystem token, $BIRB, on the Solana SOL $231.1 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $125.20 B Vol. 24h: $9.06 B blockchain during the Solana-sponsored Birbhalla event held in Singapore. Spencer Ventures, the founder of Moonbirds, revealed the initiative on October 2, 2025, marking a strategic expansion into the Solana ecosystem.

At the time of publication, the team clarified that there is no contract address or claim process currently live. Ample notice with detailed information will be provided ahead of the token launch to ensure security and transparency for holders.

Market Reaction and Price Impact

Following the announcement at the Birbhalla event amid Token2049 week, market reaction was positive, with Moonbirds’ floor price rising 19.4% to 4 ETH, according to Coingecko. This announcement generated a volume of 1,683.8 ETH between OpenSea and MagicEden, representing a 63% increase in 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning that the all-time high prices of each Moonbirds NFT were achieved almost three years ago, when the NFTs were sold for 38.5 ETH.

Community Governance and Future Outlook

Like other NFT projects, such as Pudgy Penguin with its token $PENGU, the $BIRB token is expected to play a core role in Moonbirds’ future governance and reward structures, thereby strengthening the project’s community participation. The Birbhalla event was highlighted by the Moonbirds team as the “#1 don’t miss event” during the Token2049 Singapore 2025.

enter birbhalla: a moonbirds event sponsored by @solana Singapore, Oct 2, 7-11pm 🔗👇 pic.twitter.com/G85IDAUv3F — Moonbirds (@moonbirds) September 23, 2025

Further announcements with comprehensive details about the $BIRB token issuance, mechanics, and claiming procedure will be communicated in advance to the Moonbirds community.

This launch marks a notable milestone for Moonbirds, as it expands its footprint into a new blockchain ecosystem, in a year of many changes for them, with a pass between two owners, first to Yuga Labs, and now the owner is Orange Cap Games.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.