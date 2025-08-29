Chinese Real Estate Giant Seazen Group to Launch NFTs, Issue Tokenized Private Debt

Key Notes

Seazen creates Digital Assets Institute under Vice Chairman Wang Yifen to issue tokenized bonds and debt instruments.

Company plans NFT tokenization of Wuyue Plaza shopping centers as part of broader real world asset digitization strategy.

Initiative capitalizes on Hong Kong's progressive crypto stance while China reportedly considers yuan-backed stablecoin development.

Seazen Group, one of China’s largest real estate and investment firms, has announced its intent to raise funds through the creation of tokenized real world assets (RWAs) amid the shifting Chinese crypto landscape.

According to an Aug. 29 report from Bloomberg, the firm will establish the Seazen Digital Assets Institute to take advantage of Hong Kong’s progressive stance on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Real Estate Giant Turns to Digital Assets Amid Industry Recovery Struggles

Vice Chairman Wang Yifen, the executive tapped to lead the Institute, will reportedly prioritize the issuance of tokenized financial instruments including private and convertible bonds as the firm expands into tokenized RWAs in order to bring on private debt.

At least some of Seazen’s RWAs will be issued in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) related to the company’s Wuyue Plaza shopping centers and various other debt tokenization efforts.

The firm’s efforts to shore up its digital holdings follow a tumultuous period for the Chinese housing and real estate sector which still hasn’t fully recovered from a 2021 market crash. Seazen Group was one of the few real estate firms able to avoid financial default and remain solvent during this period.

Beijing Signals Potential Shift Away from Strict Cryptocurrency Prohibitions

As Coinspeaker recently reported, the Chinese government is slowly beginning to consider lifting longstanding sanctions against the use and operation of cryptocurrency and related “virtual currency” products. While many such products and services are legal in Hong Kong, mainland China has held a blanket policy against most forms of digital assets trading.

Recent reports indicate that China plans to lift its crypto ban and allow the development and adoption of yuan-backed stablecoins. It remains unclear at this time if the government intends to further rescind its digital assets ban to allow open trading for popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC $108 374 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $51.83 B and Ethereum ETH $4 357 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $526.10 B Vol. 24h: $38.38 B or the establishment of local cryptocurrency exchanges.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.