NFT Season Back? AI-Related Collection Prints +420% Gains

Key Notes

The DataBabies collection completed a full sellout during its public mint event from July 14-15, distributed across 4,000+ wallets.

Floor prices surged from 3.67 NEAR to peak at 26.48 NEAR, representing a 620% increase before settling at current levels.

Cross-chain functionality through HOT Craft enables trading with Solana and Ethereum wallets, expanding the potential user base.

2021 became known as the golden era of NFTs, when hundreds of collections launched and made headlines with impressive gains that raised both enthusiasm and skepticism from different audiences. After years of low activity, some projects are again attracting attention in the market, accumulating profits in an yet-uncertain future.

In particular, the PublicAI DataBabies collection has had a successful public mint event, selling out 10,000 non-fungible tokens from July 14 to July 15. It later posted over 420% gains, according to its floor price increase, distributed among over 4,000 unique addresses.

PublicAI's DataBabies have officially jumpstarted a new era of NFTs in the NEAR Ecosystem powered by HOT Craft 🔥 ✅Successful Mint of Cross-Chain NFTs

✅Collection Sold Out

✅100k+ users checking eligibility https://t.co/MhMG4jHILz — NEAR Protocol (@NEARProtocol) July 15, 2025

PublicAI runs on the Near protocol (NEAR), “delivering premium, human-generated AI training data while enabling individuals worldwide to monetize their expertise,” as seen in the project’s whitepaper. DataBabies is an NFT collection—also deployed natively on Near—and a small part of PublicAI, created to foster community engagement while promising related benefits to its holders.

Despite running on the Near blockchain and being priced in NEAR tokens, the success of the collection’s public mint is highly attributed to the cross-chain and chain-abstracted nature of HOT Craft. The marketplace allows users to mint and trade NFTs using Solana (SOL) or Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible wallets and networks, besides Near. This increases the user-base potential, which is often limited by fragmented liquidity among different ecosystems.

PublicAI DataBabies NFT Floor Price

As of August 4, PublicAI DataBabies had a floor price of 19.1 NEAR ($47.75), with 10,000 non-fungible tokens as part of the collection, currently held by 4,694 unique addresses, with over $175,000 traded in the 21 days since launch.

On August 1, the floor price peaked at 26.48 NEAR ($66.20) in a day with a $7,015 volume distributed among 78 trades. DataBabies started trading at 3.67 NEAR ($9.17) on July 14. The collection saw a 620% increase in the floor price from July 14 to August 1, slightly retracing to accumulated gains of approximately 420% as of this writing.

The floor price refers to the lowest possible price someone can pay for a collection’s item, as listed by its rightful owner in the marketplace. This is a well-accepted method of measuring a collection’s performance, considering that prices can get much higher than that depending on the rarity or desire of the parties while selling and buying a specific item.

For example, the account lilcrow.near sold a rare item for 160 NEAR ($400) to a54796c31bb69dfd3292e24d6952293bc390f4c0a82a36af886b4c25dc2b9137 at around 10:00 AM (UTC) on August 4.

Based on the available information in the PublicAI documentation, DataBabies holders can expect to participate in the upcoming airdrop of the PUBLIC token, which could explain the rising demand for the NFT collection.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.