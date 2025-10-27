Mt. Gox Pushes Repayment Deadline by Another Year

Key Notes

Mt.Gox announced its decision to postpone the creditors’ repayment deadline to October 31, 2026.

This is the third time the defunct cryptocurrency exchange has extended its reimbursement deadline.

The announcement comes only four days before the October 31, 2025, deadline.

Just when the broader cryptocurrency industry expected Mt. Gox to kick off another round of its repayment exercise, the firm announced a postponement. Precisely, the defunct crypto exchange has pushed the reimbursement to next year, stating it will commence in October 2026. Interestingly, the notification arrived only four days before the October 31, 2025, deadline.

Mt. Gox Repayment Eligibility Procedures Delays Customers

On October 27, the Mt. Gox rehabilitation trustee announced that it had decided to change the deadline for the repayments from October 31, 2025, to October 31, 2026. It claimed to have “largely completed” the base repayment, early lump-sum repayment, and intermediate repayment.

However, this applies only to creditors who have completed the repayment eligibility procedures without any issues.

Those who failed to complete the necessary procedures will face more delays. A couple of creditors in this category reported issues during the process, which led to the exercise not being completed. As it stands, these entities are yet to receive their repayments.

The Mt. Gox rehabilitation trustee assured the public that the move was made with the court’s permission. These customers have been waiting for more than a decade to get a refund

Mt. Gox Postpones Repayment for the Third Time

It is worth noting that this is the third time the failed exchange has delayed its repayment to affected customers. In 2023, Mt.Gox announced that its creditors would start receiving payouts from March 10, but the process did not go as planned. At another time, the exchange was certain that the repayment would take off in the first week of July 2024.

So far, several customers have confirmed receipt of funds, with the exchange leveraging platforms such as Kraken and Bitstamp. The rehabilitation trustee has now repaid 19,500 creditors in Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash, per an announcement dated March 27, 2025.

According to data from the blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence, Mt. Gox currently holds about 34,689 BTC, valued at approximately $4 billion. Notably, BTC $115 427 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $62.21 B is now priced at $115,313.62, up 3.17% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.