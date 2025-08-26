Key Notes

CEO invests personal funds in the company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Nano Labs pivots to a crypto-centric model with BNB reserves.

The company targets 10% of BNB’s total supply through strategic moves.

Leading Web3 solutions provider, Nano Labs, announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jianping Kong, purchased 480,000 Class A ordinary shares.

The purchase was made in August 2025 through open-market transactions using his personal funds.

This marks the third time in just over a year that Kong has increased his holdings, following earlier purchases in May and September 2024.

Nano Labs noted that these transactions are strictly under its internal trading policies and comply with all relevant laws and regulations.

In a statement, Kong explained that cryptocurrency and Web3 industries are rapidly evolving and Nano Labs is positioning itself for long-term growth.

The CEO reaffirmed his belief in the company’s crypto-asset reserves strategy, which currently includes Binance Coin BNB $843.5 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $117.48 B Vol. 24h: $2.06 B and Bitcoin BTC $110 116 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $50.82 B . He also hinted at more personal investments in the future.

Nano Labs’ Shift to BNB Reserves

Nano Labs has recently undergone a significant shift, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset.

Since Q2 2025, the company has accumulated roughly 128,000 BNB tokens, valued at over US $108 million at current market prices.

This move is part of a broader crypto-centric strategy designed to strengthen its balance sheet. Last month, Nano Labs announced a US $500 million convertible notes issuance, structured with zero interest and a 360-day maturity, convertible into Class A shares at US $20 per share.

The capital raised will support the company’s ambitious plan to eventually control 5–10% of BNB’s total circulating supply.

Nano Labs made a strategic equity investment in CEA Industries Inc., a firm developing BNB reserve infrastructure.

BNB Price Growth

This strategic shift by Nano Labs coincides with BNB’s strong performance in the ongoing market cycle. BNB is currently trading near $843, up by around 50% in the past year.

The coin has set multiple record highs this year, most recently touching $899.7 last week, its latest all-time peak.

It’s easily one of the best cryptos to buy, as analysts suggest that a potential BNB ETF approval could push BNB to the $1,000 mark.

