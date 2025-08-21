BNB Smashes New All-Time High: Is $1,000 the Next Target?

Key Notes

BNB reached a record $882 before consolidating near $851.

Analysts suggest $1,000 could be within reach soon.

Treasury allocations and ETF hopes fuel bullish sentiment.

BNB BNB $850.1 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $118.44 B Vol. 24h: $2.54 B has achieved a new all-time high of $882, surpassing its previous record of $864 set just last week.

At the time of writing, the token trades around $851, reflecting a 3% daily gain.

The milestone sparked excitement among market watchers and investors.BNB has recorded a 20% spike in its 24-hour trading volume, currently standing at $3.51 billion.

Popular analyst Bitbull noted that BNB flipped a multi-year resistance level of $750 into strong support, stating $1,000 BNB is “just a matter of time.”

The last time such a major shift happened was in 2021 when BNB surged by over five times within just 15 days.

Growing Institutional Interest and ETF Speculation

BNB has recently recorded a significant increase in institutional interest. Nasdaq-listed BNC, the largest corporate BNB treasury holder globally, plans to accumulate 1% of the total token supply by 2025-end.

Windtree Therapeutics, another publicly traded firm, secured $60 million worth of BNB in July.

The ongoing ETF filings are further fueling bullish BNB price optimism. If the SEC approves BNB ETF applications, analysts expect an influx of massive institutional capital.

HashGlobal projected BNB could reach $2,000 before year-end, with ETF approval acting as a key catalyst.

Meanwhile, BNB’s growing utility in DeFi and exchange operations also support bullish momentum.

BNB Price to $1K Soon?

On the daily BNB price chart, the RSI is suggesting the cryptocurrency is in bullish territory but not yet overbought. However, a further push in RSI could signal overheating, with $750 acting as a strong support level.

The price is hugging the upper Bollinger Band near $882, reflecting strong upward pressure. If BNB manages to sustainably close above the peak, traders could see a rally to $920 and even to $1,000.

However, the bands also hint at possible short-term overextension, with immediate support seen at the mid-band (20-day SMA) around $810.

The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line.

However, the narrowing histogram bars suggest momentum may be slowing, leaving room for consolidation.

TOKEN6900 Crypto Presale Raises $2.3M

BNB’s fresh all-time high has shifted attention toward new presale tokens, with projects like meme-inspired TOKEN6900 (T6900) drawing curiosity from traders.

Unlike traditional offerings, the token leans heavily into internet culture, characterized by humor, irony, and a playful defiance of conventional financial systems.

Rather than presenting a roadmap or long-term promises, T6900 takes its cues from the viral SPX6900 trend. It is more of a social commentary on modern investing behaviors than a conventional cryptocurrency project.

Presale Snapshot

Ticker: T6900

T6900 Current presale price: $0.00705

$0.00705 Funds raised so far: $2.33 million

Despite being a pure meme coin, the T6900 crypto presale has gained traction, raising over $2.33 million. The presale offers a 33% APY on staked tokens, attracting both yield-seekers and meme coin enthusiasts.

