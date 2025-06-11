New Era of Polygon: Sandeep Nailwal’s Iron Grip

Key Notes

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has assumed the role of CEO at the Polygon Foundation.

Polygon is sunsetting its zkEVM product to concentrate entirely on Polygon PoS and Agglayer.

POL is regaining liquidity support as it aims to break out from a strong technical base near $0.22.

A new chapter has begun for Polygon. In a landmark shift for the Ethereum scaling giant, co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has officially assumed the role of CEO at the Polygon Foundation, while the network repositions itself for aggressive growth and protocol consolidation.

Nailwal’s announcement, made via a detailed post on X, comes as he assumes direct control over the foundation overseeing multiple entities within the Polygon ecosystem, including its primary contributor, Polygon Labs.

Marc Boiron remains CEO of Polygon Labs, but Nailwal will now steer broader strategic decisions from the top, citing a need for clearer execution in what he described as a “zero-to-one” phase for the protocol.

“Polygon needs sharp execution, bold bets, and fewer layers of institutional red tape,” Nailwal said, expressing dissatisfaction with previous attempts at decentralizing leadership structures.

Polygon PoS and Agglayer Take Center Stage

A major part of the overhaul includes the deprecation of Polygon’s zkEVM product by next year. Nailwal made it clear that the project’s core focus moving forward will center around two components: the Polygon PoS chain and Agglayer.

BIG update – As the largest holder of POL and someone who dedicated his life to development and success of @0xPolygon from the very beginning, I have decided to take full control of Polygon Foundation and will be its CEO going forward. Polygon Foundation owns and oversees… — Sandeep | Polygon (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) June 11, 2025

Polygon PoS will be positioned for stablecoin payments and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), while Agglayer, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, is being built as a trustless “Internet of Blockchains.”

According to Nailwal, this concentrated focus will allow the foundation to execute faster and with greater clarity.

Technical developments are already underway. The Gigagas roadmap for Polygon PoS is now in testnet, pushing transaction throughput beyond 1,000 TPS, with finality times expected to drop below one second in the coming months.

Internal devnets have already recorded speeds over 5,000 TPS. The foundation aims to scale toward 100,000 TPS over the next few years, setting the stage for Polygon to become one of the most performant blockchains globally.

Agglayer v0.3 is scheduled for rollout during the week of June 30. This release will include every major planned feature except for fast interoperability, which is now targeted for completion by the end of Q3.

Polygon’s infrastructure play: what @Agglayer and @katana aim to solve Polygon is often underrated. Not because it's lacking results, but cos people focus on surface metrics like TVL or wallet count. It’s still in the top league, but we have to look deeper.@Polygon has become… pic.twitter.com/q2tE57VtCf — Luke Bitwalker🤙🧙‍♂️/acc 🟧 (@btc_walker) June 8, 2025

The foundation is also launching the Agglayer Breakout program, which will spin off several new ZK-focused projects, including one dubbed Polygon ZisK, led by Jordi Baylina.

Polygon Rebrands and Reorganizes for Scalability

In a final twist, the previously neutral “Agglayer” brand will now fall directly under the Polygon banner, bringing ecosystem efforts under a single, unified identity.

Nailwal emphasized that going forward, most major updates will be communicated directly from his personal social media account, as the foundation moves away from traditional committee-led decision-making.

Founder mode activated. No red tape, just shipping useful products that people actually want. We're going to make Polygon great again. Expect us. https://t.co/9EZBInn6zY — Mudit Gupta (@Mudit__Gupta) June 11, 2025

According to CoinMarketCap data, POL POL $0.24 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $2.12 B Vol. 24h: $133.37 M is currently trading at $0.2191, down 2.92% on the day but forming a potentially bullish base near the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level ($0.2176) after bottoming out at $0.1965.

A confirmed close above the 0.382 ($0.2372) and 0.5 ($0.2466) levels would mark the beginning of a trend reversal, with the key breakout resistance positioned at $0.2773.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.