XRP is trading at $2.56, up over 5% in the past 24 hours despite a cooling market.

Ali Martinez says XRP faces minimal resistance ahead, indicating potential for further gains.

Another expert believes a breakout above $3.4 could result in a rally toward $19.

While the broader crypto market takes a breather after a rally, XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B is making its own path. On Tuesday, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency is trading around $2.56, up more than 5% in the past 24 hours.

XRP’s 24-hour trading volume has also jumped over 135%, reaching $10.73 billion.

This recent rally appears to be an extension of a larger breakout that saw XRP breach a seven-year ascending triangle pattern. This price action suggests the end of long-term consolidation, potentially leading to further gains.

If the governing pattern behind $XRP is this symmetrical triangle, the target could be $15. pic.twitter.com/zFICoLyu2x — Ali (@ali_charts) May 11, 2025

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that on-chain metrics show minimal resistance zones above current XRP price. He pointed out $2.38 as a solid support foundation for bullish continuation.

On-chain data shows $XRP has no major resistance clusters ahead, while the key support zone to watch sits at $2.38. pic.twitter.com/vvXjsSUYG1 — Ali (@ali_charts) May 13, 2025

Trader AllInCrypto also shared bullish sentiment, predicting that XRP may soon challenge its previous all-time high of $3.40. According to him, breaching this peak could mark the beginning of a longer rally toward $19.

An update on Ripple's $XRP token post $BTC's return to $100k. Eventually, XRP will be prepared to flip its previous high of $3.40, which would lead it further along its way to our $19.00 price target in the long term 🎯 pic.twitter.com/xJ1jxTTfvp — ALLINCRYPTO (@RealAllinCrypto) May 13, 2025

The rally coincides with the improved sentiment for altcoins in general. As the regulatory concerns ease in the U.S., analysts suggest that traders could soon start rotating capital from Bitcoin into altcoins.

XRP Price Outlook

On the daily XRP price chart, the RSI is around 68, signaling strong momentum but also caution for possible short-term pullbacks. If the RSI cools off and price dips below, traders could see XRP retesting $2.38.

Meanwhile, XRP is currently trading around the upper Bollinger Band, strongly holding the 20-day simple moving average (mid-band). This suggests major bullish strength, with a price target around $2.7 in the short-term.

MACD also confirms bullish bias with MACD line (blue) well above the signal line (red). While the histogram is printing green bars, the momentum seems fading amid the broader crypto market cool-off.

