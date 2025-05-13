Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Analyst Notes No Major Resistance Clusters Ahead for XRP, $15 Ahead?

While the broader crypto market cools off, XRP price has surged over 5% in the past day with rising momentum and bullish price targets.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq Editor Hamza Tariq Updated 3 mins read
Analyst Notes No Major Resistance Clusters Ahead for XRP, $15 Ahead?

Key Notes

  • XRP is trading at $2.56, up over 5% in the past 24 hours despite a cooling market.
  • Ali Martinez says XRP faces minimal resistance ahead, indicating potential for further gains.
  • Another expert believes a breakout above $3.4 could result in a rally toward $19.

While the broader crypto market takes a breather after a rally, XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B is making its own path. On Tuesday, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency is trading around $2.56, up more than 5% in the past 24 hours.

XRP’s 24-hour trading volume has also jumped over 135%, reaching $10.73 billion.

This recent rally appears to be an extension of a larger breakout that saw XRP breach a seven-year ascending triangle pattern. This price action suggests the end of long-term consolidation, potentially leading to further gains.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that on-chain metrics show minimal resistance zones above current XRP price. He pointed out $2.38 as a solid support foundation for bullish continuation.

Trader AllInCrypto also shared bullish sentiment, predicting that XRP may soon challenge its previous all-time high of $3.40. According to him, breaching this peak could mark the beginning of a longer rally toward $19.

The rally coincides with the improved sentiment for altcoins in general. As the regulatory concerns ease in the U.S., analysts suggest that traders could soon start rotating capital from Bitcoin into altcoins.

XRP Price Outlook

On the daily XRP price chart, the RSI is around 68, signaling strong momentum but also caution for possible short-term pullbacks. If the RSI cools off and price dips below, traders could see XRP retesting $2.38.

XRP price with RSI and Bollinger Bands | Source: Trading View

XRP price with RSI and Bollinger Bands | Source: Trading View

Meanwhile, XRP is currently trading around the upper Bollinger Band, strongly holding the 20-day simple moving average (mid-band). This suggests major bullish strength, with a price target around $2.7 in the short-term.

MACD also confirms bullish bias with MACD line (blue) well above the signal line (red). While the histogram is printing green bars, the momentum seems fading amid the broader crypto market cool-off.

XRP price with MACD | Source: Trading View

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🔥 BTC Bull: A Meme Coin Built for Bitcoin Maximalists

Amid the rising market, Bitcoin Bull emerges as one of the most talked-about meme coin presales of 2025. The project stands out due to its straightforward mission: ride Bitcoin’s bullish momentum.

About BTCBULL: Use Case and Its Tokenomics

The project’s native token, BTCBULL, features tokenomics that are strategically linked to Bitcoin’s price milestones. The Bitcoin Bull team unlocks new waves of rewards with each $25K BTC milestone between $100,000 to $250,000, including multiple Bitcoin airdrops and deflationary burns.

This creates a built-in incentive model, tying community engagement directly to Bitcoin’s rally. Notably, when the largest cryptocurrency reaches $250,000, investors will be able to participate in the BTCBULL airdrop.

Notably, the platform has already raised $5.67 million out of a $6.69 million target.

Current presale stats:

  • Current Price: $0.00251
  • Amount Raised So Far: $5.67 million
  • Ticker: BTCBULL
  • Supported Payments: ETH, USDT

Less than two days remain before the team increases BTCBULL’s price. Bitcoin Bull presents a compelling presale opportunity for those confident in Bitcoin’s next move.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News, XRP News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles