Key Notes

Tether Gold (XAU₮) is now available on Maxbit, the first Thai platform to offer it.

Each XAU₮ is backed by one troy ounce of gold stored in a secure vault.

Tether’s plans to expand into regulated markets, including the U.S continues to gain traction.

Tether has announced that its gold-backed token, Tether Gold XAUT $3 252 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $801.59 M Vol. 24h: $44.30 M , is now available on Maxbit, a digital asset exchange in Thailand. This is the first time a Thai platform gives users access to a digital token backed by real gold.

According to the update, this move will give local investors a new way to protect their money, especially during uncertain economic times.

Maxbit Becomes First in Thailand to Offer Tether Gold

It is worth mentioning that with this listing, Maxbit is now the first exchange in Thailand to offer Tether Gold. Tether Gold is a digital token backed completely by real gold. Each token is one troy ounce of gold stored in a secure vault.

This update comes just days after Tether shared its plans to launch a US-based stablecoin, showing its interest in entering more regulated markets.

The official report explains that Tether Gold blends traditional gold ownership with blockchain technology. This allows investors to hold and move gold without physical storage or transport.

Tether Gold provides stability while offering speed and transparency in digital transactions. It also allows Thai investors to diversify their portfolios by adding a trusted, long-established asset.

It is important to add that the decision to list XAU₮ follows Thailand’s increasing interest in digital finance and the country’s push to integrate blockchain into everyday use.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO, stated that this development is a major step forward for both companies. He said that Tether Gold gives people access to the timeless value of physical gold and combines that with the benefits of blockchain.

According to him, as more people look for solid investment options, XAU₮ can meet that demand by offering value and ease of use.

At the time of writing, XAU₮ is backed by over 246,000 ounces of gold, more than 7.7 tons. Its market value stands at $770 million, based on Tether’s Q1 2025 attestation report.

This strong backing builds trust in the product when investors actively search for safer financial tools due to global economic shifts and rising inflation concerns.

Thailand and Tether Market Growth Aligns

The listing coincides with Thailand’s proactive steps in digital finance. The country’s SEC has revised its digital asset and cybercrime regulations, aiming to crack down on crypto mule accounts and limit foreign peer-to-peer crypto platforms.

In addition, the Thai security agency recently approved USD₮ USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $148.74 B Vol. 24h: $48.32 B , another token from Tether. This approval recognizes USD₮ as a legitimate cryptocurrency for digital transactions, adding clarity and trust for both users and businesses in the space.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister also announced plans to use blockchain to support tourism, especially in areas with limited banking infrastructure. Tether’s entry into this environment fits the country’s vision of broader financial inclusion.

Mr. Pokkhet Ratchakitprakarn, CEO of Maxbit, said the company is focused on giving Thai investors access to trusted investment tools. With Tether Gold now live on the platform, Maxbit offers individuals a chance to invest in a secure, gold-backed asset through digital means.

As part of its recent efforts to expand stablecoin usage worldwide, Tether has made a strategic investment in Fizen Limited. This investment aims to boost the adoption of stablecoins and simplify crypto payments for users and businesses.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.