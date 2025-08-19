Onyxcoin (XCN) Up 10%: Analyst Predicts 1,200% Upside

Key Notes

Onyxcoin (XCN) surged 9.44% in 24 hours, with trading volume spiking over 200%.

The token still trades 92.78% below its all-time high despite a 1,000% yearly gain.

The new Onyx Smart Wallet offers a multichain, gas-free experience on ETH, BNB, and Base.

Onyxcoin XCN $0.0135 24h volatility: 9.1% Market cap: $470.07 M Vol. 24h: $76.87 M extended its summer comeback with a sharp 24-hour jump, leading to speculations about how far this cycle can run.

A prominent trader argues that the rally is still in its early innings, forecasting a 1,200% rally for the altcoin.

A 10% Onyxcoin (XCN) Rally

XCN rose 9.44% in the past 24 hours to about $0.01326 as trading volume surged 204.13%, lifting market capitalization to roughly $460.89 million.

The rebound comes despite a choppy month, down 29.08% over 30 days and 2.49% week-over-week, after a blistering 1,000% gain over the last year.

Even with that performance, the token still trades at a steep 92.78% discount to its all-time high of $0.1841.

Catalyst Watch: Smart Wallet Goes Multichain

The latest rally follows the debut of the Onyx Smart Wallet, a non-custodial, gas-free wallet built on the Onyx blockchain.

The @OnyxDAO Smart Wallet is supported by @Chain including multichain $XCN support as the infrastructure provider. Keep a look out for more upcoming features 🔜 including a sneak peak of the Goliath testnet wallet 👀 pic.twitter.com/2E46aV1dVk — Chain (@Chain) August 19, 2025

Guided by community governance, OnyxDAO voted to have Chain provide the infrastructure, enabling a scalable, fee-less user experience across multiple networks.

The multichain upgrade went live on Google Play on August 15 and landed in Apple’s App Store on August 19, opening gas-free XCN transfers on Ethereum ETH $4 306 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $519.00 B Vol. 24h: $31.23 B , BNB Chain BNB $844.8 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $117.66 B Vol. 24h: $1.41 B and Base.

We're thrilled to announce that the new multichain version of the Onyx Smart Wallet is now live on the Google Play Store.$XCN can now be used gasfree across multiple chains and those that sent their #XCN previously can now access their tokens on ETH, BNB, and Base. Apple 🔜 pic.twitter.com/SjBvvpk4rL — Onyx (@OnyxDAO) August 14, 2025

As a modular, low-fee chain designed for financial-grade applications, Onyx is positioning the wallet as a mainstream on-ramp to its ecosystem, with more features teased, including a Goliath testnet wallet.

The updated version of the Onyx Smart Wallet is now live in the Apple App Store ✅ Update to version 1.0.1 now and get access to multichain gas-free $XCN transactions ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/53yWKu2oqO — Onyx (@OnyxDAO) August 18, 2025

XCN Price Analysis: The 1,200% Call

Analyst Javon Marks set a target at $0.1816, implying roughly +1,260% from current levels, making XCN possibly the next crypto to explode.

His chart shows a prolonged downtrend capped by a descending trendline with multiple rejection points, followed by a clean break of that trendline, base-building, and then a vertical expansion on heavy volume earlier this year.

After that expansion, price has been consolidating at higher lows, as seen in the chart below.

The $0.1816 objective aligns with a major overhead supply area marked on his chart, just under the prior cycle’s extreme at $0.1841. Interestingly, a confirmed trendline break could turn into a return toward the nearest dominant resistance left by the previous sell-off.

Whether XCN ultimately travels the full 1,200% route will hinge on the wallet’s real-world traction and the broader crypto industry.

