Pepe Coin Price Prediction: This Brutal Sell-Off Might Be the Best Buying Opportunity You’ll Ever See

Meme coin Pepe (PEPE) is locked in a downtrend and as per analysts, the situation could get worse if Bitcoin continues to lose important key levels, like the $90K price tag.

At the time of writing, PEPE trades at $0.000005136, up more than 1% in the past 24 hours and 30% in the past month. CoinMarketCap data shows a 42% increase in volume as well.

PEPE Price Analysis: What’s Next for the Meme Coin

Pepe (PEPE) is nearing a critical technical zone, with price tightening inside a multi-month descending wedge. The coming days could determine whether the meme coin breaks higher or continues its slide.

On the weekly timeframe, PEPE is trading near 0.0000051, just above a strong demand zone between 0.0000048 and 0.0000045. This area has acted as reliable support in recent months and is once again being tested.

If buyers step in and push price above the descending trendline, the next key target sits at 0.0000070, with a potential extension toward 0.0000100 if momentum builds.

On the downside, a confirmed break below support could open the door for a deeper move toward the 0.0000038 level.

With price sitting at a make-or-break point, the next move could set the tone for PEPE’s short-term trend.

Time to Buy the Dip?

Based on the analysis provided by “davie satoshi” on X, PEPE is on the verge of a massive uptrend once the broader market, including Bitcoin, turns bullish.

“Whatever happens, $PEPE will rebound and begin its march back up,” they said.

Rapid Fire Charts: $PEPE With bitcoin dropping, all meme coins are going to get hurt. $PEPE will likely drop a lot more if bitcoin falls to $85k and even more if it drops to $75k. Whatever happens, $PEPE will rebound and begin its march back up. GREEN route suggests a fast… pic.twitter.com/axuayJYeeQ — davie satoshi (@NFTdavie) January 21, 2026

Based on the analyst’s claims, currently PEPE is underpriced when compared to other tokens and the “opportunity to buy the dip” is already here.

PEPE Rally Takes a Breather as AI Crypto Project Dominates Crypto Talk

As traders wait for PEPE to make a move, whale money is moving into artificial intelligence tokens with massive utility.

AI-powered content platform SUBBD ($SUBBD) is gaining strong momentum, with $1.4 million already raised in its ongoing presale.

SUBBD is transforming the $85 billion content subscription industry by delivering influencer-approved, AI-enhanced content that rewards both creators and fans.

The more $SUBBD you hold, the more benefits you unlock. Buyers get discounts on subscriptions and premium content, along with early access to new features.

Token holders can also stake their $SUBBD for a 20% APY, plus additional perks like XP multipliers, loyalty rewards, and exclusive platform events.

SUBBD is setting a new standard for digital content, giving fans closer access to creators and helping influencers scale their impact without the time drain of day-to-day management.

To buy early, visit the official SUBBD website and connect any supported wallet (like Best Wallet).

Once done, you can swap your existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the $SUBBD buy in seconds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.