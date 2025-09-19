Key Notes

The Pi Network Fast Track KYC feature gives new users quicker access to Pi’s ecosystem without waiting for 30 mining sessions.

With PI coin price trading near $0.36, analysts suggest a breakout above $0.40 could drive gains toward $0.44–$0.50.

Crypto analyst Javon Marks predicts a possible 242% rally for PI, targeting $1.23.

In a major development, the Pi Network core team introduced a Fast Track KYC feature, which leverages artificial intelligence, to allow Pioneers to activate their mainnet wallet, even before completing the 30 mining sessions. This will speed up user access to Pi PI $0.36 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.90 B Vol. 24h: $33.70 M tokens ahead of the next mainnet migration. Experts believe that Pi coin price could see a potential upside moving ahead.

Pi Network Introduces Feature to Speed Up KYC

On Sept. 18, the Pi Core team introduced a new “Fast Track KYC” feature, leveraging AI to streamline the identity verification process. Previously, Pioneers were required to complete at least 30 mining sessions before being eligible to submit a KYC application.

This led to delays for new users eager to access the mainnet ecosystem. The latest development comes following a major infrastructure upgrade a few weeks back.

However, balances will remain locked until users complete the full migration checklist, which still mandates standard KYC. The official announcement from the Pi

With Fast Track KYC, early verification and mainnet wallet activation are available to both new users and non-users. Approved participants can immediately engage with Pi apps, local commerce, and ecosystem events.

Core team reads:

“Fast Track KYC does not guarantee fast “passing” KYC and does not compromise the quality of KYC acceptances. Applications will be rejected if they do not meet the standards of regular KYC. In fact, while Fast Track KYC helps people activate Mainnet wallets faster, its standards may be even more conservative due to its automatic nature”.

The Pi Core team emphasized that Fast Track KYC is integrated directly into the Pi Wallet app. This offers a secure, independent verification pathway without relying solely on third-party services such as Banxa. Additionally, quality standards remain intact, and applications failing to meet KYC requirements will be rejected.

Pi Coin Price on Investors’ Radar

The Pi coin price has been on investors’ radar as it continues to flirt with $0.36. Furthermore, the daily trading volume has seen an uptick, suggesting that the market sentiment is improving.

As Pi coin price sees a healthy upside, analysts note that a breakout above $0.40 could open the door to gains in the $0.44–$0.50 range. Some bullish forecasts even suggest the token could reach $0.55 or higher by year-end. Pi Network’s founder, Dr. Chengdiao Fan, is set to speak at TOKEN2049 on Oct. 1, which could further boost market sentiment.

Popular crypto analyst Javon Marks predicts that Pi coin price is preparing for a strong rally past $1. According to Marks, PI could be setting up for a significant bullish move, with upside potential of more than 242%, targeting the $1.23 level.

$PI (Pi Network) prices have confirmed a Hidden Bullish Divergence with the MACD and in response, they could be getting ready here for a MASSIVE BULL REVERSAL MOVE 🔥! This reversal move can consist of a more than 242% run back to the $1.23 levels and that may only be the start. pic.twitter.com/6cb6YUf2UZ — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) September 17, 2025

On the downside, failure to hold support near $0.34 may push PI lower toward $0.30–$0.32, with the risk of a deeper decline to $0.25 or below if overall altcoin market sentiment weakens.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.