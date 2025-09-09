Key Notes

PI is approaching resistance at $0.34, with potential for a rally if it sustains this level.

Pi Network’s founder will speak at TOKEN2049 alongside prominent industry leaders.

Despite high-profile events, the project faces criticism over inactivity.

Pi Network’s token PI PI $0.34 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.78 B Vol. 24h: $32.89 M is testing a key resistance zone at $0.34, and a sustained close above this level could trigger a major price rally. The token has mostly been trading sideways in the past week, but analysts are watching to see if bulls can potentially reverse this weakness.

This price optimism comes at a time when Pi Network’s founder, Dr. Chengdiao Fan, is set to speak at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on Oct. 1–2, 2025. The session will explore how blockchain technology can create real-world utility and leverage Web3 opportunities.

Dr. Chengdiao Fan, one of two Founders at Pi Network, will be a speaker at the TOKEN2049 conference, which takes place on October 1-2 in Singapore! https://t.co/npzT9pDUiJ As one of the largest crypto events in the world, this conference is a great opportunity for Pi Network to… — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) September 8, 2025

Fan’s high-profile presence adds to the anticipation surrounding Pi Network’s future. The network secured Gold sponsorship status for the event last week, enhancing its visibility among investors and developers.

Notably, the conference is expected to attract more than 25,000 community members from all over the world. The event’s speaker lineup includes top executives such as Binance CEO Richard Teng and TRON founder Justin Sun.

Prominent figures like members of the Trump family are also expected to attend the event.

Community reacts

While many community members welcomed this development, others remained skeptical, arguing that the project should prioritize strengthening its fundamentals. This comes as Pi price has been facing major downturns in recent times.

Users report that the testnet’s transaction activity is almost nonexistent and mirrors the underused mainnet.

Pi Network is facing a serious dilemma! Has everyone noticed? Recently, the Pi testnet (see: Figure 1) is almost unused. Before the open mainnet launch, each block on the testnet had dozens of transactions! Now the testnet usage rate is almost the same as the mainnet (Figure 2).… pic.twitter.com/q7eSLw0uiL — Dr. Pi (@Pi_Coins) September 7, 2025

Meanwhile, PI exchange volumes are declining, liquidity is drying up, and governance participation remains low. These frustrations have resulted in a loss of $16 billion in the new crypto token’s market cap over the last six months.

Still, some analysts remain optimistic, forecasting a potential parabolic rally in the mid-term. At the time of writing, PI is trading around $0.346, showing no major movement over the past day.

Pi price outlook

On the daily PI price chart, the Bollinger Bands are narrowing with the price consolidating around the mid band (20-day SMA). This suggests low volatility and a potential breakout soon.

A close above the upper band near $0.35 could confirm bullish momentum, leading to $0.40 as the next target.

The RSI is indicating that PI is neither oversold nor overbought, leaving room for either direction. If the price breaks below the $0.32 support, bearish pressure could extend toward $0.30.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.