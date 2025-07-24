Three Major Pi Network Catalysts for Pi Coin Price Recovery

Key Notes

Over the past 72 hours, nearly 4.8 million Pi coins, worth more than $2.1 million, have been withdrawn from OKX.

Pi coin (PI) has been listed on mobile-centric digital asset platform Swapfone, with trading launched on July 22.

These developments have sparked optimism for a potential Pi token price recovery after a sideways move.

Since the Pi2Day event in late June, the price of Pi coin PI $0.44 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $3.42 B Vol. 24h: $127.41 M has largely moved sideways, gradually slipping to around $0.45 due to strong selling pressure.

Despite this, the Pi Network community is buzzing with renewed optimism fueled by rumors of a potential Binance listing, recent whale withdrawals, and other positive developments that could reignite market interest in Pi cryptocurrency.

Pi Coin Gearing up for Binance Listing?

The speculation that Pi coin could get a Binance listing is heating up again as new Binance-related support options recently appeared in the Pi wallet.

Several users, known as Pioneers, reported seeing “Binance Connect Support” and “Binance P2P Support” under the Help & Support section of the app.

The Pi Network community is buzzing with talks about possible partnerships or a listing on crypto exchange Binance. This update was first pointed out by well-known community member Mr. Spock in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨Pi Wallet Just Dropped a Massive Clue: Binance Integration Incoming?🚨 A quiet bombshell has just been spotted inside the Pi Network Wallet — and it’s sending bullish shockwaves through the community. A leaked screenshot now circulating widely reveals two explosive support… pic.twitter.com/neQZihxbI5 — Mr Spock 𝛑 (@MrSpockApe) July 22, 2025

Note that neither Binance nor the Pi Core team has officially confirmed any such development.

Massive Pi Coin Withdrawals Seen on Crypto Exchange OKX

Another major catalyst for the Pi Network cryptocurrency is a surge in large-scale withdrawals, raising speculation about growing confidence among major holders.

Earlier today, a staggering 1,498,751.6 Pi coins, valued at approximately $676,986, were withdrawn from the global exchange OKX and sent to a private wallet.

This marks the third major withdrawal in 72 hours, with all transactions funneled into the same wallet address: GASWBD…J2AODM.

In total, nearly 4.8 million Pi coins, worth over $2.1 million, have been moved off the exchange during this period.

🚨 Massive Pi Coin Withdrawal Today: Over 1.4 Million Pi Pulled from OKX in Single Transaction! July 23, 2025 — Major movement just shook the Pi Network ecosystem. A jaw-dropping 1,498,751.6 Pi Coins, valued at approximately $676,986.10, was withdrawn from the global exchange… pic.twitter.com/CtvStYsujc — Mr Spock 𝛑 (@MrSpockApe) July 23, 2025

Transferring millions of Pi coins to a private wallet usually shows higher investor confidence in the asset’s long-term value. Also, this is a positive sign following last week’s Pi whale sell-off.

Pi Network Token Exchange Listing

On June 22, Pi Network secured a new exchange listing as the mobile-focused digital asset platform Swapfone announced it will list PI.

📢NEW LISTING ALERT Swapfone will officially list $PI on its exchange! Users can start trading $PI / $USDS pair at 14:00 UTC on July 22. Our ecosystem keeps growing — and to celebrate, we're giving away 200 $PI to 10 users who comment how long the $PI community was mining $PI… pic.twitter.com/G07APgXovQ — Swapfone (@swapfone) July 22, 2025

At the time of writing, Pi coin price is trading 4% lower at $0.4471, nearing its April low of $0.40. Daily trading volume has dropped to $101 million, showing declining trader interest.

