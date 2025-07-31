Key Notes

Even after adding TransFi as a new fiat on-ramp, the price remains weak with trading volume surging to $88 million, signaling bearish sentiment.

Pi advocate Kim H Wong flagged two key problems: the lack of dApps enabling real-world utility, and locked tokens in wallets limiting usability.

Pi token supply on centralized exchanges jumped nearly 10% in July, reaching 405 million.

Following the Pi2Day event in late June, Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency Pi coin PI $0.41 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $3.20 B Vol. 24h: $88.51 M has seen sideways movement, crashing more than 15% over the past month. This week’s selling pressure came as the Pi Wallet users reported issues with failed token transactions. As a result, Pi coin price has dropped to April lows of $0.40.

Pi network brings fiat access to wallet with transfi

The Pi Network team has introduced a third fiat on-ramp to its ecosystem, aiming to address ongoing complaints about the Onramp Money platform. The latest wallet update now includes TransFi, expanding user options for purchasing Pi tokens.

🔥 Big News for #PiNetwork! The new third-party service TransFi is now integrated which allows you to buy $PI directly with fiat at the best possible rate! 💸🪙 No more middle steps. Just Simple. Fast. Direct. 🚀 More onramp integrations mean #Pioneers worldwide can now… pic.twitter.com/7dUxymbnC7 — MAHIDHAR CRYPTO (@Mahidhar_Crypto) July 31, 2025

TransFi joins existing providers Banxa and Onramp Money, allowing Pioneers to buy Pi using common payment methods such as credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

The update comes shortly after Onramp Money announced that Pi purchases would remain unavailable until August. Despite this Pi Network development, Pi coin price is still down 0.5% now, slipping to $0.41. Moreover, this comes with a surge in trading volumes to $88 million, suggesting strong bearish divergence.

Pi network faces two major challenges

A well-known Pi advocate, Kim H Wong, highlighted two major issues that Pi Network is currently facing. First, he noted that Pi Network lacks decentralized applications (dApps) that enable real-world exchange of goods and services. This significantly limits Pi coin’s practical utility.

Second, he highlighted that once Pi coins are transferred to user wallets, they often become locked, reducing their usability and hindering the network’s broader growth.

我认为Pi Network目前面对两个问题：首先，Pi目前很少甚至没有生态dApp开放可供易货交易，另外，大多数用户有很少Pi币可用因为大部份影射入钱包的Pi币都被锁定一段时间。解决方法是尽快开放可用的dApps，及尽快进行Pi第二次影射。不解决这两个问题，Pi Network很难兴旺。

I believe Pi Network… — Kim H Wong (@Time_and_Trade) July 31, 2025

Pi coin cex supply increases

Earlier in July, total Pi coins on exchanges had hit a record 370 million. By the end of July, that number rose to over 405 million PI, marking a nearly 10% increase, according to data from Piscan.

The positive catalyst is that the Pi token unlocks in August will drop to 160 million, down from 280 million unlocks seen in July. However, token unlocks in general are not a positive development, as increasing supply leads to a price drop.

Btc hyper presale raises more than $6 million

While Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency continues to stay under pressure, BTC Hyper presale is grabbing the limelight while crossing the milestone of $6 million raised so far.

Bitcoin Hyper is a Layer 2 token designed to merge meme coin appeal with smart contract functionality on the Bitcoin network. Built using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), the project seeks to address Bitcoin’s scalability and programmability limitations by integrating smart contracts into the BTC ecosystem.

By enabling faster transactions and lower gas fees, Bitcoin Hyper aims to shift Bitcoin’s use case from a passive store of value to a more dynamic platform supporting staking, swapping, dApps, payments, and cross-chain interoperability. This makes it one of the best crypto presales currently on the market.

Presale Update:

Token Price: $0.0124.

$0.0124. Funds Raised: $6.09 million.

Token Ticker: HYPER.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.