Pi Network May 14 Announcement: Here’s What to Expect

Key Notes

Pi Network announces potential open mainnet launch at Consensus 2025.

There are widespread speculations about Pi Coin being listed on Binance during the event.

Users are expressing frustration over delays in accessing or transferring Pi Coins.

Pi Coin, the native cryptocurrency of Pi Network PI $0.60 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $4.21 B Vol. 24h: $104.11 M , has witnessed massive movement this week, ahead of the May 14 announcement. While the Pi Core team has earlier teased this announcement at Consensus 2025, it has left the community to wonder what is actually coming ahead.

The most common anticipation within the Pi Community is the much-awaited launch of the Pi Open mainnet. This launch will play a pivotal role for the 60 million members of the community.

As Consensus 2025 begins in Toronto on May 14, Pi Network invites global businesses and developers to collaborate within its expanding Web3 ecosystem. A Pi Network community member Mr. Spok noted:

“…Pi Network won’t be standing on the sidelines. It will be in the building, shaking hands with tech titans, sparking high-level collaborations, and showcasing its decentralized economy in front of the world’s top minds.”

The Gateway to the Future: Pi Network’s Call for Visionary Partnerships Ahead of Consensus 2025” In the ever-evolving world of blockchain, moments of transformation are rare — but when they arrive, they redefine the game forever. One such moment is here, and it’s being led by Pi… pic.twitter.com/b3vyW7yXmS — Mr Spock 𝛑 (@MrSpockApe) May 13, 2025

Pi Network Binance Listing Announcement Coming at Consensus 2025?

As Pi Network announcement coincides with Consensus 2025, the community is also speculating that the reveal could be a long-anticipated Binance listing. In a post, Pi Next Gen, the community’s development aggregator, noted: “…rumors are swirling about a Binance listing and Pi joining the Binance ecosystem.”

🚨 PI PIONEERS, THE MOMENT IS HERE! 🚀 Consensus 2025 in Toronto (May 14-16) is just 2 DAYS AWAY! 📅 Today, May 12th, the buzz is UNSTOPPABLE! 🔥 #PiCoreTeam is set to drop a MASSIVE ecosystem reveal on May 14—rumors are swirling about a Binance listing and Pi joining the… pic.twitter.com/CbwEXRqWNN — Pi.Next.Gen (@Pi_Next_Gen) May 12, 2025

Pi Network is poised to use the global spotlight of this prominent event to showcase its evolution beyond a grassroots crypto initiative.

With zero-fee transactions, a mobile-first design, and a rapidly expanding user base, it presents a compelling opportunity for innovative enterprises looking to integrate with Web3 and gain a first-mover advantage.

Demand for Pi Coin Access Rises

While the Pi Network community is spread across the globe, many users have shown frustration that they still cannot access or transfer their Pi Coins. The launch of the Pi Open mainnet would be crucial in overcoming this matter.

If you don’t allow users to launch, then this is simply a scam project. It’s unfair to Chinese users. For six years, you’ve been deceiving the ecosystem’s development, even failing to deliver on hackathon rewards. A significant portion of your users are from China, yet you’re… pic.twitter.com/uBSRK8ibz2 — 提莫队长 (@liqitian66) May 8, 2025

Amid growing anticipation, users have criticized Pi Network for “engaging in hunger marketing tactics” and delaying user-initiated launches. Earlier on Monday, the Pi Coin price surged by a massive 50% all the way to $1.26. However, amid today’s broader market correction, it has seen some pullback and is currently trading around $1.11 levels with 92% weekly gains.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.