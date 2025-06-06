Why Is Fartcoin Exploding? Meme Coin Smashes $1 After Coinbase News

Key Notes

Solana-based meme coin FARTCOIN has climbed 21% in the past 24 hours.

The price jump was the result of Coinbase adding Fartcoin to its asset roadmap.

FARTCOIN market cap has shot past the $1 billion mark as bulls took over.

Fartcoin FARTCOIN $1.05 24h volatility: 13.5% Market cap: $1.05 B Vol. 24h: $415.13 M jumped 21% in the past 24 hours to $1.07, even as the overall crypto market cap dipped by 1.4%. The price rally followed a 90% uptick in 24-hour trading volume, which currently stands at $417 million.

The popular meme coin has also seen a 20% jump in its market capitalization, reaching $1.07 billion. The sudden spike comes after leading crypto exchange, Coinbase, announced it has added the 6th largest meme coin to its asset roadmap.

Assets added to the roadmap today: Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and Subsquid (SQD)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2 — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) June 5, 2025

The announcement does not yet guarantee a listing. Coinbase clarified that trading will start only once market-making support and adequate technical infrastructure are in place.

Coinbase’s move to embrace high potential meme coins like Fartcoin comes as the exchange faces growing pressure from competitors. Robinhood, a key rival, outperformed Coinbase in stock performance this year, despite similar market headwinds.

The Fartcoin listing could be part of Coinbase’s strategy to capture retail trading interest amid this intensifying competition. The listing also sparked mixed reactions online. Prominent crypto trader James Wynn voiced skepticism on X in a now-deleted tweet, warning that the listing is just for exit liquidity.

FartCoin is a bundle. Verified sources have confirmed this. Dev of FartCoin was also trying to OTC sell to me because he needs to off-load his millions. The FartCoin Coinbase listings is just for exit liquidity! Wake up! https://t.co/OPlwduoQCC — Fartman Sacks (@FartmanSacks) June 6, 2025

FARTCOIN Price Outlook

At the time of writing, Fartcoin has crossed the psychological $1 barrier after dropping to as low as $0.87 earlier this week.

On the 4-hour FARTCOIN price chart, the RSI has risen to 55, suggesting a moderate uptrend. This gives the meme coin room to continue climbing before facing resistance from oversold conditions.

The price has recently bounced from the lower Bollinger Band and is now testing the middle band (20-day SMA) around $1.03. If Fartcoin continues upward, resistance lies at the upper band near $1.19.

Meanwhile, the MACD has flipped bullish, with the MACD line crossing above the signal line and entering positive territory. This crossover reflects growing bullish momentum in the short term.

If FARTCOIN manages a close above the $1.2 resistance, traders could set a price target of $1.35 in the near-term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.