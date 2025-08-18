PLUME Network Token Debuts on Binance Following 150M Token Airdrop: Price Surge 36%

Key Notes

Binance opened PLUME trading on August 18, 2025, against pairs like USDT and BNB, following a 150 million-token airdrop.

Plume is an EVM-compatible blockchain focused on real-world assets, with over 200 projects building on it and $366 million in TVL.

PLUME’s price action was marked by strong volatility, with an aggressive surge a few hours before listing, followed by a crash as soon as trading started.

Binance has added PLUME, the token from Plume Network, to its spot trading platform. The exchange kicked off trading on August 18, with pairs including USDT, USDC, FDUSD, TRY, and Binance’s BNB.

According to the official announcement from Binance, the listing follows a HODLer Airdrop where 150 million PLUME tokens went to eligible BNB holders. Snapshots for the airdrop covered user balances from July 24 to July 27, 2024. The exchange plans to release a research report on Plume within two days.

Plume Network describes itself as a blockchain tailored for real-world assets (RWA), enabling tokenization and DeFi integration. It supports assets like private credit and commodities, with a pipeline of $5 billion in assets and partnerships with firms such as BlackRock and Apollo.

Currently, Plume self-reports $366 million in total value locked for DeFi. The network’s total token supply caps at 10 billion, with 2.65 billion circulating at launch.

Interestingly, the airdrop to Binance customers accounts for 5.66% of the initial circulating supply. Therefore, investors and traders should expect significant selling pressure in the first days of trading, as these and other airdrop beneficiaries could use the liquidity to realize some profits from the campaign.

PLUME Token Price Action: Key Levels and Market Trends

As of this writing, PLUME trades at $0.093067, up nearly 36% intraday, according to Binance Markets’ index. The price chart on Binance, however, registers a 5% loss from the price it was trading 24 hours ago as of this writing.

Notably, PLUME peaked at $0.1065 on August 18, 4.5 hours before spot trading started at 15:00 UTC. On the chart, we can see the exact moment when PLUME trading was enabled, marked by the aggressive crash starting at the local top around $0.102. This price action suggests that a significant amount of the airdropped PLUME may have already been offloaded.

Binance listings and token airdrops usually cause the effects we can observe on PLUME. First, an aggressive increase a few hours before the listing, followed by an aggressive drop if the token was airdropped as soon as trading starts.

The next few days will play an important role in PLUME’s price discovery, as supply and demand dynamics balance the bids and asks in different markets. Speculators should proceed with caution.

