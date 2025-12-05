Poland Stalls on MiCA as Lawmakers Back President’s Crypto Veto

Key Notes

President Nawrocki blocked the bill citing threats to civil liberties and burdensome fees for small businesses.

Poland's 7.9 million crypto users remain without regulatory protection as neighboring EU states implement MiCA compliance.

The legislative deadlock risks driving Polish crypto firms to Lithuania and Malta while sacrificing tax revenue.

Polish lawmakers failed to override President Karol Nawrocki’s veto on a bill to regulate crypto assets. The lower house needed a three-fifths majority but fell short at 18 votes. Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the measure a national security priority due to Russian influence in the sector.

The bill aimed to align Poland with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, according to a local outlet. Nawrocki rejected it for threatening civil freedoms, adding unclear domain-blocking powers and high fees that burden small firms.

Government officials warned that the veto leaves consumers exposed to fraud and drives businesses elsewhere, according to Bloomberg.

Poland’s Crypto Sector Grows Amid Hurdles

Poland hosts a thriving crypto market, with 7.9 million users projected by 2025 among 37 million residents. Exchanges like Binance and Bitget hold virtual asset service provider registrations, while the country ranks fifth globally in Bitcoin ATMs, ahead of El Salvador.

At least 19% of Poles use crypto, according to Statista, generating an average revenue per user of $173.6. Traditional banks resist, pushing firms to seek services in Lithuania or Malta.

Europe Races Ahead With MiCA

Most EU nations now follow MiCA, which has been fully live since December 2024. Germany, Malta, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Estonia lead with authorizations for crypto-asset service providers. A single license passport services across 27 states, easing compliance.

Firms like Boerse Stuttgart Digital, OKX and Crypto.com secured approvals, enabling EU-wide operations. Over 40 Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASP) licenses were issued by September 2025, with more than 60% of EU crypto firms compliant. Poland remains the outlier, risking isolation.

Path Forward Uncertain

The veto forces a restart on legislation. Tusk’s coalition blames opposition support for Nawrocki, deepening political rifts. Crypto firms united against the bill’s terms, marking their first significant pushback, Reuters reported.

Proponents eye an “EU+0” MiCA version to balance protection and growth. Without action, Poland forfeits tax revenue and innovation as neighbors advance. The government must negotiate anew before deadlines hit.

Now, amid regulatory limbo, crypto companies in Poland don’t have a compliance roadmap to implement the MiCA framework in their country, and they need to await official guidance.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.