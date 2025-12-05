NEAR, ADI Launch TravAI, an AI-Based Travel Booking Platform

Key Notes

TravAI enables users to book trips through AI concierge conversations that autonomously search, plan, and complete payments across chains.

The platform processes transactions on ADI Chain layer-2 and accepts BTC, ETH, SOL via NEAR Intents cross-chain protocol.

NEAR price trades bearishly at $1.67 despite partnership momentum with Brave browser and Kalshi prediction markets integration.

NEAR Protocol and ADI Chain have partnered to launch TravAI, a travel booking platform powered by AI agents and intent-based operations. The platform lets users tell an AI concierge where they want to go and when—the agent then searches providers, builds the itinerary, books everything, and completes payments without manual steps.

All transactions settle on ADI Chain, an enterprise-focused layer-2 blockchain. Users can pay with Bitcoin BTC $89 086 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $1.78 T Vol. 24h: $50.79 B , Ethereum ETH $3 003 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $361.44 B Vol. 24h: $28.72 B , Solana SOL $131.3 24h volatility: 6.2% Market cap: $73.44 B Vol. 24h: $5.20 B , or any other major token supported by NEAR Intents. The chain abstraction, intent-based protocol powered by the NEAR stack handles the cross-chain conversion behind the scenes, according to the official announcement on the NEAR blog published on December 5.

TravAI is developed and operated by Datrics, while ADI Chain comes from Sirius International, the digital arm of UAE-listed IHC. The partnership targets both corporate travel teams and frequent individual travelers looking for faster, auditable booking flows.

NEAR co-founder Illia Polosukhin called the launch the arrival of “agentic commerce” that solves real-world problems. He highlighted fully automated planning-to-payment workflow in a post on X on the same day of the launch.

Today @NEARProtocol and @ADI_Foundation launch TravAI, a next-gen travel booking platform. Combining the power of NEAR AI agents & Intents, the user states in natural language the itinerary they want and TravAI does the rest. Agentic Commerce is here and solving real-world… https://t.co/Oa0DjlaJzt — Illia (root.near) (🇺🇦, ⋈) (@ilblackdragon) December 5, 2025

NEAR AI Initiatives and Price Analysis

The release follows NEAR’s recent push into AI tools. On December 3, the NEAR Foundation rolled out AI Cloud and Private Chat features with hardware-backed privacy, already adopted by projects reaching over 100 million users, according to Coinspeaker.

NEAR Intents, the cross-chain engine powering TravAI payments, has processed more than $7 billion in volume since launch, data showed earlier this week.

NEAR Intents just crossed $7B+ in all-time volume! Just keep shipping. 🔥 https://t.co/wLUyOZWKLC — NEAR Protocol (@NEARProtocol) December 3, 2025

Nevertheless, NEAR NEAR $1.67 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $2.14 B Vol. 24h: $204.97 M price remains in bearish territory, presenting a significant divergence from all the recent bullish news and fundamentals. To mention NEAR’s partnership with Brave, the leading privacy-focused web browser, and Kalshi, the leading US-based prediction market that started supporting NEAR payments.

As of this writing, the digital asset is trading outside a year-long price range, below this range’s support at $1.67 per token.

TravAI is currently inviting users to join the waitlist, with enterprise solutions also available.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.