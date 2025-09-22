Polkadot’s Largest DeFi Protocol Hydration Launches Decentralized Stablecoin

Key Notes

The new stablecoin uses the HOLLAR Stability Module for automated price support and partial liquidations.

Polkadot founder Gavin Wood endorsed the launch, preferring it over centralized alternatives like USDC.

Four specialized liquidity pools will be created outside Hydration's Omnipool for enhanced trading venues.

Hydration, a primary protocol in the Polkadot ecosystem, has launched HOLLAR, a decentralized stablecoin designed to address existing market weaknesses.

The release, announced on September 22, completes Hydration’s vision to combine trading, lending, and stable value storage on its dedicated app chain. HOLLAR operates as an over-collateralized stablecoin, securing its value with a mixture of DOT, ETH, BTC, and similar major tokens.

HOLLAR is HERE 🔥 Hydration’s native, decentralized stablecoin currency Built on battle-tested code (AAVE) with additional peg-support by the HOLLAR Stability Module Get HOLLAR today:https://t.co/lfLEErdUyv pic.twitter.com/Em1BsLY6NX — Hydration (@hydration_net) September 22, 2025

HOLLAR Stability Module Introduces Automated Risk Management

With a focus on stability and user protection, HOLLAR introduces the HOLLAR Stability Module (HSM), a protocol mechanism delivering direct price support and real-time interventions. This system enables partial liquidations, automated risk controls, and instant price backing, differentiating it from centralized and algorithmic stablecoins that often require external arbitrage or human intervention. HOLLAR’s design aims to mitigate common issues that have led to instability or failure in previous stablecoin models, such as the notorious case of TerraUSD (UST).

The protocol caps initial supply at 2,000,000 HOLLAR, emphasizing controlled growth and ecosystem security. Users can mint HOLLAR against supported collateral with a 5% annual borrow rate. The asymmetric fee structure allows purchasing HOLLAR without fees, while redemptions incur only a minimal 0.01% fee. Additionally, the HSM module will repurchase HOLLAR at up to $0.995, creating a price floor intended to protect users during high volatility.

Hydration is also establishing four dedicated stablecoin liquidity pools external to its Omnipool. These branded pools will form specialized trading venues, each seeded with protocol liquidity to foster active price discovery from the outset. This arrangement aims to boost both capital efficiency and integration with Hydration’s broader DeFi service lineup.

Polkadot Founder Endorses DOT-Backed Stablecoin Launch

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, expressed approval of HOLLAR’s decentralized approach, particularly citing its use of DOT as collateral. Dr. Wood described a clear preference for HOLLAR over more established centralized options such as USDC and USDT.

While the HOLLAR launch could potentially drive positive sentiment for DOT $4.02 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $6.12 B Vol. 24h: $469.45 M , the token is currently trading at $4.01, down 6.36% in the past 24 hours, mirroring broader crypto market weakness according to CoinMarketCap.

Hydration positions HOLLAR as a solution merging advanced automation, protocol-level risk management, and full DeFi integration, targeting sustained peg stability and efficient ecosystem growth. The stablecoin is now operational, with public access provided through Hydration’s application platform. The innovations in these stablecoin models continue to develop despite the issues of the past.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.