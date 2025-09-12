Polygon Taps Cypher Capital to Expand POL to Middle East

Key Notes

Polygon partners with Cypher Capital to expand POL access in the Middle East.

Institutions to gain structured entry, yield options, and liquidity.

Partnership boosts network growth, security, and investor confidence.

Polygon POL $0.27 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.83 B Vol. 24h: $112.73 M has entered into a partnership with Cypher Capital to make its token, POL, more accessible to institutional investors in the Middle East.

The plan is to attract long-term capital into the network while creating better liquidity and stronger growth.

Polygon to Expand Access for Institutions

Cypher Capital, a venture firm focused on Web3 investments, has taken a large allocation of POL and will collaborate with Polygon Labs to expand institutional access to the token. The partnership comes after a 4% drop in POL’s price following a node bug on the Polygon network.

According to the update, the partnership includes providing structured access, yield strategies, and improved liquidity across trading venues.

The effort is also aimed at making it easier for investors to take part in the future development of the network.

Polygon Labs x @cypher_capital We’re teaming up to expand institutional access to POL across the Middle East. The initiative channels long-term capital into the ecosystem, giving institutional investors exposure to POL while generating yield, growth and network security. pic.twitter.com/ZQE6KZ7cVr — Polygon (@0xPolygon) September 12, 2025

Sandeep Nailwal, the Chief Executive Officer of the Polygon Foundation, announced the partnership and called it the first of several initiatives to bring professional investors into POL.

He noted that demand for real yield on digital assets is rising quickly, especially among institutions seeking reliable options in the sector.

In addition, to support this, Cypher Capital and Polygon Labs will organize investor roundtables and awareness programs.

These events will bring together family offices and financial institutions to help them understand both the opportunities and the risks of investing in POL.

The goal is to present the token as more than a digital asset, positioning it as a key part of large-scale financial systems in the future.

More importantly, by creating a clear path for institutional money, Polygon expects the initiative to bring efficiency and simplicity for investors. The partnership is designed not only to attract capital but also to make sure that funds are aligned with the long-term growth of the network.

Why the Middle East Matters

The Middle East has become an important center for digital assets. Essentially, governments across the region have put in place supportive rules, and investors are showing strong interest in blockchain as part of their diversification plans.

Family offices and institutions in the region are now more open to exploring tokens like POL.

It is important to add that Polygon’s move to partner with Cypher Capital is seen as a response to this trend.

Market participants posit that by providing structured access, Polygon is giving investors the chance to take part in its ecosystem while also boosting liquidity and strengthening its security.

Beyond investor interest, the collaboration is tied to the technical progress of the Polygon network.

The digital asset powers transactions across the system, including stablecoins, decentralized finance, and the settlement of real-world assets. With new funding from institutional investors, the network expects greater liquidity and stronger safeguards.

Polygon has also been upgrading its technology under its GigaGas roadmap. The network has already achieved sub-five-second finality and the capacity to process 1,000 transactions per second. These advances show the protocol’s readiness for wider adoption.

This broad ecosystem collaboration came after Polygon completed its POL migration with staking live on Ethereum ETH $4 542 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $547.26 B Vol. 24h: $29.19 B .

With institutional backing through Cypher Capital, Polygon hopes to secure its role as a leading platform for payments, decentralized finance, and tokenized assets worldwide.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.