Radiant Capital hacker has invested and gotten returns from stolen Ethereum.

The hacker made away with $53 million, but it is now worth $103.5 million, almost double its value ten months ago.

ETH market capitalization has surpassed that of Netflix and Mastercard and the hacker benefits from the growth.

Instead of just spending funds gotten from its illicit activities, the Radiant Capital hacker invested and got returns from the stolen Ethereum ETH $4 535 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $548.85 B Vol. 24h: $66.98 B . The bad actor has seen more than a 93% profit on the holdings, which he siphoned almost a year ago.

Radiant Capital Hacker Holds Still 12,326 ETH

In October 2024, a hacker made away with $53 million from the cross-chain DeFi protocol Radiant Capital. At the time, this fund was swapped for 21,957 ETH based on the value of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, but it has now doubled as of today.

While ETH price was around $2,500 then, the coin is now pegged at $4,715.78, following a 22.91% increase in 7 days. With such a notable price jump, the hacker has ended up richer than he was when he first stole the funds.

On this basis, Radiant Capital’s siphoned Ethereum is worth approximately $103.5 million, almost double its value ten months ago.

According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, the hacker has successfully made a profit of $49.5 million, which is more than a 93.5% increase.

The Radiant Capital hacker turned the stolen $53M into $102.54M by trading $ETH, a profit of $49.5M(+93.5%). 10 months ago, the hacker stole $53M from Radiant Capital and swapped it all for 21,957 $ETH. Recently, he began selling $ETH for profit, selling 9,631 $ETH($43.94M) at… pic.twitter.com/hwbLDnTVe5 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 14, 2025

He has now started selling the coin, offloading 9,631 ETH, which gave him approximately $43.94 million. According to Lookonchain, each coin was sold at an average price of $4,562. The hacker still has 12,326 ETH left from the hack, valued at $58.1 million.

Backstory of the Radiant Capital Money Heist

Back in October 2024, Radiant Capital suffered an attack that led to the loss of more than $50 million in crypto assets.

The hacker drained funds from both BNB Chain and Arbitrum by leveraging Radiant Capital’s ‘transferFrom’ function. Through this function, the bad actor initiated unauthorized withdrawals from multiple targeted developers’ hardware wallets.

Unfortunately, the severity of the attack led the company to shut off its lending market on the Base Network temporarily.

Immediately, Radiant Capital contacted the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and a few other security firms to recover its assets. In a short space of time, it was able to get SEAL911, Hypernative, ZeroShadow, and Chainalysis on board to investigate the incident and implement recovery measures.

Ethereum Embarks on a Recovery Streak

Meanwhile, Ethereum has made a major comeback these last few days. Apart from its price rally, which is almost reaching $5,000, the ETH market capitalization has gone past the key $500 billion level.

In all of history, only Bitcoin BTC $117 633 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $2.34 T Vol. 24h: $77.97 B has been able to bag that rank with its current market cap at $2.36 trillion.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the ETH market cap is now pegged at $548.87 billion, following a retracement from a historic $570 billion milestone. On this basis, it has overtaken major corporations like Netflix and Mastercard in terms of valuation.

