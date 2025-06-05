Ravencoin Rockets 70% in Hours, Is This Just the Beginning?

Key Notes

Ravencoin (RVN) rallied over 70% following its high-profile listing on South Korea’s Upbit exchange.

The rally coincides with the election of crypto-friendly President Lee Jae-myung, sparking investor optimism.

Livepeer (LPT) also skyrocketed to its four-month high last week after the token’s Upbit listing.

Ravencoin RVN $0.0159 24h volatility: 43.9% Market cap: $241.78 M Vol. 24h: $468.82 M , a blockchain purpose-built for asset creation and peer-to-peer transfer, jumped an eye-popping 63.57% just hours after its listing on Upbit exchange.

At one point, RVN had rocketed by 94% within 24 hours, touching a local high of $0.02407, making it the top performer in a sea of red as Bitcoin BTC $104 795 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $2.08 T Vol. 24h: $23.52 B slid below $105,000 and the broader crypto market declined by 1.22%.

Upbit listing ignites rvn frenzy

Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange by volume, announced Ravencoin’s listing with trading support beginning at 5 PM KST on Wednesday.

This is the @Official_Upbit effect. $RVN (@Ravencoin) just got listed on the Korean exchange and it's up 85% on the announcement. pic.twitter.com/77lJyrs5ye — Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) June 5, 2025

The news immediately went viral across crypto-focused social media channels, particularly among Korean traders known for rapidly responding to new altcoin listings.

Within hours of trading going live, Ravencoin saw parabolic price movement driven by a flood of liquidity and a wave of FOMO. At the time of writing, RVN is trading around $0.01669, still up over 60% on the day after a healthy correction from its 24-hour peak.

If buying volume sustains and Korean traders continue to pile in, RVN could retest the local top of $0.024 and potentially break out towards $0.028–$0.030. However, a drop back to the $0.012–$0.014 range could materialize if momentum fades.

It is important to note that Livepeer LPT $8.58 24h volatility: 11.6% Market cap: $354.24 M Vol. 24h: $1.13 B saw a four-month price high after its recent Upbit listing. Ravencoin appears to be the next beneficiary of Korean trader optimism and speculative momentum.

South korea’s new crypto-friendly president

Upbit has been able to list many altcoins recently, thanks to pro-crypto laws. With Lee Jae-myung as South Korea’s new president, the situation is only about to get better.

Lee is widely regarded as crypto-friendly and has laid out ambitious plans for the nation’s digital asset ecosystem.

These include proposals for spot ETF legalization, opening the gates for institutional investment (even from the National Pension Fund), and support for a won-backed stablecoin market.

His win, secured with nearly 49.4% of the vote in a high-turnout election, signals a new era for South Korea’s crypto sector as global demand for digital assets soar amid US President Donald Trump’s push for cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.