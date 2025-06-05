Key Notes

Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd is taking a new direction. It plans to convert future income from its gold operations into Bitcoin BTC $105 679 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.10 T Vol. 24h: $21.95 B . This move marks a shift in how the UK-listed gold miner plans to manage its reserves and navigate current economic conditions.

Gold income to fund bitcoin reserves

Bluebird Mining Ventures, known for its gold and silver projects across Asia, is now moving into the digital asset space. This development positions the company alongside other Asian firms embracing Bitcoin, such as Metaplanet. Metaplanet recently surpassed Block Inc. with its purchase of 1,088 Bitcoins, generating a 225% return on its Bitcoin holdings.

Bluebird announced it will start converting future gold revenue into Bitcoin, describing the plan as a proactive treasury management strategy. With inflation still a concern for many industries, Bluebird says this approach protects value and helps it prepare for a different financial future.

"Combining income streams from gold mining projects and recycling these revenues into a proactive "Bitcoin in Treasury" management approach, whilst maintaining a… pic.twitter.com/BpJA6hFU9Y — Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd (LSE:BMV.L) (@bluebirdIR) June 5, 2025

It was also noted that the firm aims to keep its operating costs low while focusing its earnings on acquiring Bitcoin. According to Bluebird, the digital asset will be held on the firm’s balance sheet as a long-term reserve asset. This is a shift from the traditional approach of holding cash or reinvesting only into mining operations.

This decision places Bluebird among a small group of traditional resource firms that are beginning to consider Bitcoin a store of value. While tech companies have led the way in embracing digital currencies, some continue to deepen their commitment. For instance, MicroStrategy recently added 705 BTC to its holdings, investing approximately $75 million in the purchase.

Bluebird’s decision shows that even other industries are starting to seriously examine how they manage capital. The company said more details on the strategy will follow in future announcements. For now, the plan is to convert gold-related revenue into Bitcoin on a systematic basis.

Lean structure supports new digital asset approach

It is worth mentioning that Bluebird Mining Ventures, formerly Bluebird Merchant Ventures, has built its operations around reviving former high-grade gold mines in Asia.

It currently holds interests in three key assets: the Gubong and Kochang mines in South Korea and the Batangas Gold Project in the Philippines. These mines were previously closed decades ago but are now part of the company’s revival plans.

The company works through joint ventures, providing technical support while local partners handle operations and funding. So far, Bluebird has secured more than $9 million in committed capital, with a major share allocated to its South Korean projects.

Its total estimated gold resources stand at 1.8 million ounces. The leadership team, including Interim CEO Aidan Bishop, has also contributed around $2 million of their capital.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker BMV, Bluebird operates with a small team of about seven employees and is registered in the British Virgin Islands.

As the company shifts part of its financial base into Bitcoin, it joins a broader movement of businesses rethinking how they manage value, particularly in this inflation-driven economy.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.