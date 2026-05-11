Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, warned at the Solana Policy Summit that the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) may not pass the Senate for another two to three years due to banking lobby resistance and political gridlock.

This highlights the significant institutional opposition to crypto legislation in the Senate, where banking interests are powerful. While the CLARITY Act seemed on track for enactment after passing the House in late 2025, Scaramucci’s assessment suggests a much more uncertain future.

He may be making this prediction to adjust expectations within the institutional investor community, which has been anticipating regulatory clarity as a near-term catalyst, aligning with SkyBridge Capital’s interests as a long-term holder of digital assets.

Scaramucci’s warning comes as the broader crypto market suffered a slight pullback overnight, with BTC USD falling from $82,400 to its current level of $81,200.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

CLARITY Act Legislative Status: Senate Gridlock, Banking Objections, and the Filibuster Arithmetic

The CLARITY Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in July 2025 with a bipartisan 294–134 vote during “Crypto Week,” generating optimism for Senate approval.

However, on January 14, 2026, support collapsed in the Senate Banking Committee after key industry groups withdrew their backing due to concerns over stablecoin yield provisions and jurisdictional issues between the SEC and CFTC, leaving no markup date scheduled.

Passing the bill in the Senate requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, a challenging threshold amid competing priorities like military engagements and diplomatic tensions.

The Tillis-Alsobrooks draft faced criticism from major banking groups, including the American Bankers Association, for its stablecoin yield provisions and lack of safeguards for traditional financial systems.

Banking groups plan to submit amendment recommendations, indicating that the legislative text remains unsettled, reminiscent of the stalled FIT21 Act in 2024.

DISCOVER: CLARITY Act News – How Banking Groups Are Pushing Back on Stablecoin Provisions

CLARITY Act News: Why the Delay Risk Is Structurally Real

🚨 This is one of the most important weeks for crypto regulation in years. The Clarity Act officially heads for a Senate Banking Committee markup vote on Thursday (8:00 PM IST).

This would be the FIRST ever committee vote on a full US crypto market structure bill. What’s… pic.twitter.com/OXEXa6GqUb — Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) May 11, 2026

The banking sector’s opposition to the CLARITY Act reflects both competitive anxiety over stablecoin issuance and concerns about systemic risk. This distinction is crucial for anticipating how the amendment process will proceed. Banks losing market share to yield-bearing stablecoins are likely to manipulate the regulatory framework to their advantage.

The midterm election timeline adds pressure; failing to advance the bill before November 2026 could reset legislative efforts. Baker McKenzie analysts note that the current deadlock indicates political and structural challenges that favor traditional institutions and create ambiguity for crypto-native firms.

The impact on layer-1 ecosystems like Solana and Avalanche is significant, as they face ongoing regulatory uncertainty without the clarity the CLARITY Act could provide, making their valuations unlikely to improve solely from enforcement guidance.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Scaramucci’s Cyclical Thesis and the $79,000 Support Question

Scaramucci recently offered a composed analysis of the Bitcoin price situation, noting that the current drawdown to about $79,000, down roughly 43% from its October 2025 peak of over $126,000, represents a cyclical market correction aligned with Bitcoin’s established four-year halving cycle.

He views this price action as a retest of a key support zone, not a breakdown of the macro bull trend, which is crucial for institutional allocators deciding whether to increase or decrease exposure. Technical analysts see $78,920 as the critical support level to maintain this constructive outlook.

Scaramucci seems to align with a bearish regulatory timeline while maintaining a bullish Bitcoin perspective, suggesting that while a multi-year delay in stablecoin regulation poses challenges for the crypto ecosystem, it does not undermine Bitcoin’s value as a non-sovereign store of value driven by halving-cycle dynamics and institutional flows.

$BTC is finally breaking out of its long term downtrend. We just reclaimed the $81k level and momentum is starting to build again. The chart now looks ready for a move toward $92k and potentially the six figure range if this breakout holds. Major resistance has flipped into… pic.twitter.com/UsgVAiWivV — Crypto King (@CryptoKing4Ever) May 11, 2026

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Congressional and Industry Response: What the Stablecoin Regulation Stalemate Reveals About Consensus Fragility

The collapse of momentum around the CLARITY Act in January 2026 exposed what Baker McKenzie analysts have publicly characterized as a fragile industry consensus, one in which crypto-native stakeholders and banking incumbents had not, in fact, reached a durable agreement on the provisions most economically consequential to each side, despite the appearance of bipartisan progress following the House vote.

Stablecoin regulation, specifically the question of whether yield-bearing instruments issued outside the traditional banking perimeter should receive the same supervisory treatment as bank deposits, remains the central fault line.

The conditions under which the bill could advance before the midterm deadline are identifiable, if not easily achievable: banking groups would need to either withdraw their amendment demands or secure textual changes acceptable to crypto-industry stakeholders, including Circle and Coinbase, without triggering a corresponding withdrawal of crypto-sector support, a narrow negotiating corridor that has already collapsed once.

Whether the Senate Banking Committee reschedules a markup, and under what revised legislative text, will be the most reliable leading indicator of whether Scaramucci’s two-to-three-year projection proves accurate or overstated.

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