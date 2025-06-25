Coinspeaker

The mysterious Ripple co-founder, Arthur Britto, resurfaced online for the first time in 13 years with a cryptic emoji post, sparking a spike in XRP’s price.

Parth Dubey Updated 2 mins read
Ripple’s Reclusive Co-founder Arthur Britto Resurfaces in 13 Years, XRP Price to Surge?

Key Notes

  • Arthur Britto posted publicly for the first time since 2011.
  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz confirmed the post was legitimate.
  • XRP rallied over 8% following the post amid broader market optimism.

Arthur Britto, one of the original minds behind Ripple and the XRP Ledger, has made his first public post in over a decade. On Monday, Britto shared a simple emoji on his X account, which had been inactive since its creation in August 2011.

Within a few hours, Ripple CTO David Schwartz verified that Britto’s account hadn’t been hacked, stating that the post was indeed real.

Britto, along with Schwartz and Mt. Gox founder Jed McCaleb, co-created the XRP Ledger in 2012. He played a key role in establishing what later became Ripple Labs. Initially named NewCoin, the project evolved into OpenCoin before taking on the Ripple brand.

It is interesting to note that Britto has never spoken publicly, has no known photographs, and avoids all interviews. Schwartz previously stated that Britto is a very real person, but “intensely private.”

Ripple’s team has described him as a dedicated introvert who preferred to contribute from behind the scenes.

Britto’s name has appeared in legal documents, including Ripple’s ongoing SEC lawsuit and a 2015 California court case where he sued McCaleb for breaching their agreement by launching Stellar using Ripple’s codebase.

XRP Price Outlook

Shortly after Britto’s cryptic X post, XRP rose by more than 8%, recovering from a weekly low of $1.92. The cryptocurrency is currently trading around $2.18, up by 1% in the past day.

XRP $2.20 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $129.40 B Vol. 24h: $2.54 B enthusiast Edward Farina compared buying XRP at current levels to buying Bitcoin under $100. He warned that many investors trying to “buy back lower” might miss the breakout, emphasizing that markets don’t wait for perfect timing.

Crypto researcher Ripple Van Winkle also echoed bullish sentiment for XRP’s long-term trajectory. He noted that XRP faces minimal resistance after the $3 mark, and a 36% move from the current level could trigger a massive rally.

Ripple Van Winkle boldly predicts XRP could hit $10 by the end of 2025. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency currently trades 43% down from its peak of $3.84, achieved in 2018.

