Arthur Britto, one of the original minds behind Ripple and the XRP Ledger, has made his first public post in over a decade. On Monday, Britto shared a simple emoji on his X account, which had been inactive since its creation in August 2011.

😶 — Arthur Britto (@ahbritto) June 23, 2025

Within a few hours, Ripple CTO David Schwartz verified that Britto’s account hadn’t been hacked, stating that the post was indeed real.

I can confirm this was not a hack or compromise. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) June 23, 2025

Britto, along with Schwartz and Mt. Gox founder Jed McCaleb, co-created the XRP Ledger in 2012. He played a key role in establishing what later became Ripple Labs. Initially named NewCoin, the project evolved into OpenCoin before taking on the Ripple brand.

It is interesting to note that Britto has never spoken publicly, has no known photographs, and avoids all interviews. Schwartz previously stated that Britto is a very real person, but “intensely private.”

Ripple’s team has described him as a dedicated introvert who preferred to contribute from behind the scenes.

Britto’s name has appeared in legal documents, including Ripple’s ongoing SEC lawsuit and a 2015 California court case where he sued McCaleb for breaching their agreement by launching Stellar using Ripple’s codebase.

XRP Price Outlook

Shortly after Britto’s cryptic X post, XRP rose by more than 8%, recovering from a weekly low of $1.92. The cryptocurrency is currently trading around $2.18, up by 1% in the past day.

Buying $XRP at $2 is the equivalent of buying BTC below $100. And most people are trying to sell now to "buy back lower." That’s exactly how 95% will be priced out.

The breakout doesn’t wait for your plan. pic.twitter.com/I0FQFdbDhb — EDO FARINA 🅧 XRP (@edward_farina) June 25, 2025

Crypto researcher Ripple Van Winkle also echoed bullish sentiment for XRP’s long-term trajectory. He noted that XRP faces minimal resistance after the $3 mark, and a 36% move from the current level could trigger a massive rally.

All it will take is a 36% move on $XRP for the fireworks to happen. Let that sink in $10+ XRP coming in 2025 pic.twitter.com/3I5mYKfczS — Ripple Van Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨 (@RipBullWinkle) June 24, 2025

Ripple Van Winkle boldly predicts XRP could hit $10 by the end of 2025. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency currently trades 43% down from its peak of $3.84, achieved in 2018.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.