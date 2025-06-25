Key Notes

Crypto stocks rallied strongly on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions dropped following the Iran-Israel ceasefire.

Bitcoin mining firms like Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Platform (NASDAQ: RIOT) registered big gains as the miner-profitability shot 20% last month in May, according to a report by Jefferies. On the other hand, Coinbase (COIN) stock also rallied 12% moving closer to $350.

Crypto Stocks Among Top S&P 500 Gainers

Ever since the blockbuster Circle IPO, and the 800% CRCL stock rally, other crypto stocks trading on Wall Street have also picked up momentum recently. Coinbase was Tuesday’s top-performing stock, gaining 12%.

Other Bitcoin miners, including Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital, also added to the gains with increases of 8.09% and 4.94%, respectively.

Yesterday’s rally came as the broader market saw positive momentum, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.11% by the end of the trading day.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) gained 7.41%, bolstered by the rollout of its new 1% crypto deposit match promotion, which launched Tuesday and will continue through July 7.

In contrast, Circle (NASDAQ: CRCL) stock dropped 15.49%, closing around $222 as the rally cooled off. This week, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest began profit-taking after nearly tripling its investment gains in just three weeks.

Bitcoin Miner Profitability on the Rise

Bitcoin mining profitability climbed 18.2% in May, driven by a 20% increase in Bitcoin’s price to $106,676.28 and a modest 3.5% rise in network hashrate. Speaking on the development, analysts Jonathan Petersen and Jan Aygul ​​wrote:

“BTC’s rally follows the recent gold rally as investors seek inflation-protected assets in anticipation of ballooning fiscal deficits in the U.S., among other countries.”

U.S.-listed mining firms collectively produced 3,754 Bitcoin in May, up from 3,278 in April, the report said. North American miners accounted for 26.3% of the total network’s output last month, compared to 24.1% in April.

MARA Holdings led the group with 950 Bitcoin mined, a 35% increase month-over-month. CleanSpark (CLSK) followed, mining 694 Bitcoin during the same period.

However, in recent weeks, Bitcoin miners have increased selling pressure as BTC struggles to break above $106,000.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.