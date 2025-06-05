Key Notes

Ripple unlocks 1 billion XRP, continuing a shift from its usual release routine.

670 million XRP were re-locked in escrow, adding a net 330 million XRP to the circulating supply.

Coinbase moves nearly 54 million XRP, raising brief concerns before on-chain data confirmed internal wallet activity.

Ripple Labs has released 1 billion XRP BTC $105 679 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.10 T Vol. 24h: $21.95 B from escrow, valued at approximately $2.2 billion. This time, the release did not occur on the first day of the month, breaking from its usual routine. The change marks a continuing shift in the company’s monthly token release strategy approach.

Ripple’s June Escrow Release Happens Later Than Usual

Notably, this movement also happened in May 2024 when the international cross-border payments firm released another 1 billion XRP coins from escrow. If anything, this delay simply shows a change in the company’s regular schedule.

For context, Ripple typically releases these coins on the first day of every month to maintain predictability and manage the supply. However, the change first became noticeable in March and has continued over the past few months.

According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, Ripple released the 1 billion XRP in three transactions. The first transaction was for 400 million XRP, valued at roughly $882.47 million, and sent to a wallet known as Ripple 26.

Shortly after, a second transaction moved 500 million XRP, worth approximately $1.1 billion, into Ripple 27.

The third transaction unlocked another 100 million XRP, valued at $220.42 million, back into Ripple 26. At the end of the process, both Ripple wallets held 500 million XRP each.

In related XRP news, Coinspeaker recently reported that there is now a 98% chance of the SEC approving an XRP ETF by December 31, 2025. This marks a 23% increase in optimism over the past month and a boost in sentiment alongside the escrow release update.

Ripple Locks 670 Million XRP and Coinbase Moves Stir Attention

Although Ripple released 1 billion XRP this month, it also locked back 670 million tokens in escrow. The locked asset, worth around $1.46 billion, was moved in two transactions.

One for 470 million XRP and the other for 200 million XRP. This means a net of 330 million XRP has been added to the circulating supply, which is now about 58.76 billion XRP.

Whale Alert also flagged a major XRP movement involving Coinbase in a separate development. Nearly 54 million XRP were moved to the exchange from two wallets. While Whale Alert described the senders as unknown, on-chain data later showed that Coinbase transferred the tokens from its cold wallets to operational wallets.

Intriguingly, this development comes as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission initiated a review of the WisdomTree XRP Trust ETF filing and is now seeking public comments.

Still, Coinspeaker reported earlier that the SEC delayed its decision on Grayscale’s application for a spot XRP ETF. As per regulatory norms, the agency has initiated formal proceedings to seek public comments and conduct a deeper analysis.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.