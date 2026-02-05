Key Notes

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP XRP $1.41 24h volatility: 11.6% Market cap: $86.11 B Vol. 24h: $5.99 B has fallen to a 15-month low, trading around $1.42 at press time. This marks the lowest price since the 2024 US elections.

Over the past week, XRP has dropped 25%, and it is down 40% for the month. The altcoin now faces a critical test, with the potential to either rebound or slide further toward $1.00.

XRP Price Plummets, Loses Key Support After Post-Election Rally

Following today’s 10% drop, XRP is now trading at $1.42, marking its lowest level since the November 2024 US elections.

After Donald Trump’s victory, XRP and the broader crypto market went up, reaching highs of $3.50 by July 2025

Since then, the token has been in a sustained downtrend, which has intensified in recent weeks.

The recent fall also saw XRP lose its critical support at $1.60, a key level during the April 2025 selloff, signaling that sellers have regained control

With little historical trading between $1.44 and $1.00, XRP could see a rapid decline toward the $1.00 psychological level if selling pressure continues.

Long-Term Investors Get a Chance to Accumulate

Popular crypto analyst Crypto Patel noted that XRP has now declined roughly 58% from its all-time high.

He added that following this pullback, XRP has entered the range of a long-term accumulation zone.

In a recent analysis, Patel highlighted that XRP/USDT is in an initial accumulation zone between $1.50 and $1.30. He advised that long-term holders can start building positions gradually instead of rushing their entries

From a risk-management perspective, Patel noted that if XRP falls below $1.30, the next potential accumulation range could be between $0.90 and $0.70.

He described this zone as a high-conviction opportunity if a deeper downside occurs.

$XRP Crashed 58% – I Made 600% Last Time, Here's My New Entry (Most Will Miss This)#XRP Has Now Dropped 58% From Its ATH. Hope You Didn't Buy At The Top And Saved Your Capital After My Earlier Chart Where I Shared The Bottom Accumulation Zone. Current Setup:

XRP/USDT Has… pic.twitter.com/NOBkaEbNq4 — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) February 4, 2026

Despite the near-term weakness, Patel reaffirmed his long-term XRP price target of $10, emphasizing that lower entry levels offer significantly better upside potential than buying at higher prices earlier in the cycle.

