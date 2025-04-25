Key Notes

Ripple’s acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion is back in the spotlight.

XRP eyes bullish breakout with price holding above key levels.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group is to launch XRP futures on May 19, boosting institutional interest.

Monica Long, the President of American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc, has spurred fresh excitement within the XRP community. She recently stunned the community with updates on the company’s ongoing expansion and its latest acquisition. These developments come as the Ripple Labs-linked cryptocurrency XRP shows steady price gains amidst increasing institutional adoption.

Ripple Strengthens Infrastructure with Hidden Road Deal

In a recent CNBC interview, Monica Long confirmed Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road, a global prime brokerage firm that processes over $3 trillion in transactions annually.

In the interview, Long disclosed that the deal, which cost Ripple $1.25 billion, is considered a strategic move. This acquisition is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial infrastructure services, which include global payments, token custody, and asset tokenization, all of which are tailored for enterprise use.

Caught up with @ArjunKharpal for CNBC’s Beyond the Valley to discuss Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road (it’s only been 2 weeks since the announcement!), and how the prime broker directly bolsters Ripple’s bread-and-butter – providing financial infrastructure for payments,… — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) April 25, 2025

According to the update, Long shared that Ripple Labs has expanded its payments network. She highlighted the company’s strong liquidity management, regulatory compliance with over 60 licenses, and complete control over payment flows.

Long also mentioned that purchasing Hidden Road supports Ripple’s core mission and enhances the integration of XRP, RLUSD (Ripple’s stablecoin), and other digital assets into enterprise-level solutions.

It is essential to add that this development follows Ripple Labs’ decision to delay going public. Long explained that the company remains financially strong, holding billions in cash reserves, and does not need an IPO for capital or visibility.

Commenting on the development, CEO Brad Garlinghouse echoed these remarks, confirming that Ripple will focus on building through acquisitions rather than listing on the stock market.

XRP Holds Key Levels

CoinMarketCap data shows that the fourth-largest cryptocurrency XRP XRP $2.20 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $128.65 B Vol. 24h: $3.54 B is currently trading at $2.19, up 1.80% in the last 24 hours.

It is worth noting that the price has shown signs of consolidation. Market data shows that it is holding support above $2.11 and pushing through key levels following a mid-week high of $2.30.

Analysts are watching a possible 25% breakout toward $2.74, backed by a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. According to experts, a move above $2.22, which stands as the short-term resistance, is expected to open the path toward $2.50 and beyond.

It is worth mentioning that Derivatives exchange CME Group’s announcement of XRP futures set to launch on May 19 has only added to the market optimism. As detailed in its announcement, the futures will offer micro and larger contracts targeting institutional and retail investors.

Coinspeaker noted earlier that Coinbase submitted a filing with the CFTC to introduce XRP futures trading. This shows the rising appeal of XRP among Institutional and professional traders.

Reports also show that XRP technical indicators are pointing toward mixed signals. For context, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 55 but trending down toward the midline, indicating a potential shift in sentiment. Meanwhile, long liquidations are outpacing short ones, hinting at growing sell-side pressure. Despite this, XRP remains above the 100-day EMA, keeping the current bullish setup intact.

With continued attention on support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.22, market participants are closely watching Ripple’s next steps.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.