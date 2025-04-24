CME Group to Launch XRP Futures in May

Key Notes

Derivatives marketplace CME Group will launch XRP futures on May 19, pending regulatory approval.

Contracts are available in two sizes, cash-settled with a daily reference rate.

Other firms like ProShares filed for three XRP futures ETFs with the U.S.SEC.

Global leading derivatives marketplace CME Group has confirmed adding XRP futures to its list of cryptocurrency derivatives products.

The launch is planned for May 19, pending the green light from regulators. This recent development is part of the firm’s continued effort to meet growing demand from investors looking for alternatives in the digital asset market.

Details on the New XRP Futures Contracts

According to CME Group, the XRP futures will be available in two contract sizes. As detailed, one will cover 2,500 XRP while the other will be much larger, representing 50,000 XRP.

It is worth mentioning that both contracts will be cash-settled. Pricing will be based on the CME CF XRP-Dollar reference rate, a daily benchmark calculated at 4:00 p.m. London time.

This rate reflects the value of XRP in U.S. dollars and is used to provide a consistent and fair settlement process. This addition will expand CME Group’s existing digital asset offerings.

The CME Group exchange currently provides futures and options for the most prominent cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It also expanded its crypto offerings with the launch of Solana (SOL) futures. With XRP now added to the lineup, CME is ready to provide traders with a broader range of tools to manage their exposure to digital assets.

Since entering the digital asset ecosystem, the exchange has recorded a consistent increase in interest in its crypto products. In the first quarter of 2025, the average daily volume for crypto futures was 198,000 contracts. This represents a notional value of $11.3 billion, showing strong year-over-year growth.

Open interest also grew to an average of 251,000 contracts, equal to $21.8 billion in notional value. SOL futures, which began trading in mid-March, recorded more than 43,000 contracts traded, with a total notional value of $705 million.

Rising Demand for Regulated XRP Offerings

CME Group’s decision to offer XRP futures reveals the increasing role of regulated financial instruments in digital asset trading. Based on market sentiment, as more investors seek alternatives for BTC and ETH, exchanges respond by introducing products linked to other tokens.

XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Labs, has gained attention for its practical use in financial transactions. Its speed and low cost have made it popular among everyday users and institutional investors.

With XRP’s inclusion, CME Group is widening access to futures trading in an evolving space. This also signals that traditional financial institutions are paying closer attention to how digital assets can fit into mainstream portfolios.

In addition to CME Group’s announcement of launching XRP futures, the digital asset has made headlines lately following the conclusion of the Ripple vs. SEC case. The settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has arguably renewed confidence in XRP’s position, paving the way for increased institutional interest.

Coinspeaker noted earlier that ProShares has joined the race for the XRP ETF. In a recent SEC filing, the firm revealed plans to launch three XRP futures-based ETFs. This move signals growing competition and a more competitive investment appetite in the XRP space.

