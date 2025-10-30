Key Notes

Mercy Corps Ventures pilots RLUSD in Kenya for emergency cash transfers and parametric insurance payouts in crisis situations.

Water.org plans to process all Latin American transactions through Ripple after successful pilots in Brazil, Mexico, and Peru.

RLUSD stablecoin surpassed $900 million market cap in under one year since launch, according to Ripple. .

Several major nonprofits announced partnerships with Ripple on Oct. 30, 2025, to use the company’s blockchain payment platform and RLUSD stablecoin for humanitarian aid delivery. World Central Kitchen, Water.org, GiveDirectly, and Mercy Corps are testing the technology to improve funding speed and transparency.

The organizations are leveraging Ripple Payments and RLUSD to send money across borders without relying on traditional banking systems, according to Ripple. The platform allows nonprofits to access digital asset benefits without directly managing cryptocurrency. Ripple Payments operates as a licensed, end-to-end platform powered by blockchain technology.

Faster Aid Delivery in Crisis Zones

World Central Kitchen is using the technology to speed up fund disbursement to local restaurants and partners in areas without established banking infrastructure. The nonprofit has worked with Ripple since 2020 to deliver meals to communities impacted by natural disasters.

The platform settles payments in hours instead of days, even in challenging environments. World Central Kitchen has delivered millions of meals to communities and first responders through the partnership.

Water.org completed successful pilots of Ripple Payments in Brazil, Mexico, and Peru to send funds to microfinance partners. The organization now plans to run all Latin American transactions through the platform and is exploring expansion into Africa and Asia.

The digital payment system helps move funds more efficiently to local partners who provide affordable loans for water and sanitation solutions. Water.org has improved access to safe water or sanitation for more than 81 million people. The move adds to growing stablecoin adoption in philanthropy, following Tether’s donation to OpenSats to support Bitcoin development.

Testing Stablecoin Applications

Mercy Corps Ventures is running multiple pilots in Kenya to test how RLUSD can accelerate aid delivery for emergency cash and insurance payouts. The blockchain-enabled payment system reduces timing gaps for families waiting for crisis assistance. GiveDirectly is scoping similar pilot programs for parametric insurance and anticipatory cash transfers.

RLUSD surpassed $900 million in market capitalization in less than one year since its launch. The stablecoin provides a US dollar-backed option for cross-border transactions.

The platform enables organizations to send funds 24/7/365 across borders in seconds. The stablecoin’s growth mirrors broader institutional adoption of XRP, including Evernorth’s $1 billion XRP purchase announced earlier this month.

