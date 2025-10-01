Key Notes

RLUSD, the stablecoin launched by blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc., has recorded a significant increase in its 24-hour trading volume. According to CoinMarketCap, this metric climbed by about 75% and with a market capitalization of $789.54 million, positioned RLUSD among the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

RLUSD Records Multiple Milestones

Ripple’s RLUSD has had one of the strongest seasons in the past few weeks. This includes multiple listings on exchanges and integrations with top projects. More recently, it saw its 24-hour trading volume jump by 75% to hit a new high. In addition to the rally, the USD-pegged stablecoin has seen its market cap make significant progress.

Per CoinMarketCap data, RLUSD’s market cap is currently at $789.54 million, making the stablecoin the 92nd largest cryptocurrency in the industry. Only a few days ago, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit expressed its support for Ripple’s RLUSD by listing the stablecoin, a significant move towards bridging the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) systems and the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

By making this move, the Bybit exchange is offering potential users direct access to a digital asset that provides seamless transitions between regulated, tokenized funds that yield returns and liquid crypto assets. Multiple trading pairs, including RLUSD/USDT, RLUSD/ETH, RLUSD/BTC, RLUSD/MNT, and RLUSD/XRP, are now available on the Bybit platform.

Another recent win for the stablecoin involves a deal with major asset managers. For context, BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck VBILL tokenized funds’ shareholders are now allowed to exchange their shares for Ripple’s RLUSD. This development is likely to bring more utility to the stablecoin.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.