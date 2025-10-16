Key Notes

Tether announced that it is supporting OpenSats with a donation of $250,000.

OpenSats is a 501(c)(3) public charity that offers funds to contributors and projects that strengthen Bitcoin and advance open, censorship-resistant technologies.

Tether has continued to expand its advocacy for Bitcoin and crypto.

Largest stablecoin issuer Tether has shown support for OpenSats by donating $250,000 to the Bitcoin-related BTC $109 973 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $69.23 B project.

This fund will go a long way in boosting the charity’s operations, which include providing grants to projects that support Bitcoin. As a result, more free and open-source initiatives will have access to financial upliftment.

Tether’s OpenSats Donation Supports Bitcoin

For context, OpenSats is a 501(c)(3) public charity that offers funds to contributors and projects that strengthen Bitcoin and advance open, censorship-resistant technologies.

Tether has provided the project with $250,000, showing its support to the vision that OpenSats upholds.

In addition to the financial support that the funding will provide, it will also make sure that the dedicated protocols get access to development and privacy tools to research and education.

The full funding provided by Tether will go directly to the grantees, as is OpenSats custom. This is to promote transparency while it sustains its operations via other kinds of donations.

“OpenSats is on the front line supporting the continued growth of this ecosystem by funding the next generation of innovators, and we are proud to support their work,” Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino said.

Tether Demonstrates Its Support for Bitcoin

Tether’s $250,000 support to OpenSats is an expression of its commitment and confidence in the flagship cryptocurrency.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, reiterated this stance by stating that “We at Tether believe that Bitcoin, and the free, open-source software that powers it, are indispensable to a freer and decentralized future.”

In Q1 2025, the USDT issuer scooped 8,888 Bitcoin, which was worth a whopping $735 million at the time. This was the same period when Tether held about 92,647 BTC and secured the position of sixth-largest Bitcoin holder globally.

Tether has a long-term strategy to allocate 15% of its net realized operating profits each quarter to Bitcoin acquisitions.

Similar to its $250,000 to OpenSats, Tether allocated 10,500 Bitcoin to support SoftBank’s investment in Bitcoin-focused Twenty One Capital.

The transfer had initially ignited speculation in the crypto ecosystem. However, Ardoino was able to douse the fire by clarifying its purpose.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.