Rumble Launches Bitcoin Tipping at Lugano PlanB Event in Switzerland

Key Notes

Streaming platform Rumble has announced the launch of a Bitcoin tipping feature that allows users to donate directly to creators and influencers in BTC. The feature debuted at the Lugano PlanB event on Friday, a conference hosted annually in Switzerland that brings together Bitcoin-focused world leaders, technologists, and entrepreneurs.

Rumble Unveils Bitcoin Tipping for Content Creators at Lugano PlanB

Canadian legal commentator and long-term Rumble user Viva Frei, became the first content creator to test the feature, using Rumble’s in-house RumbleWallet in a video reposted by the company’s official X page.

A historic first at @LuganoPlanB — @thevivafrei became the first creator tipped through the Rumble Wallet. Freedom meets finance👊 pic.twitter.com/WD0EohedIu — Rumble 🏴‍☠️ (@rumblevideo) October 24, 2025

The new tipping functionality enables creators to receive Bitcoin payments directly from viewers, expanding the platform’s existing monetization options. Over the past year, Rumble has increasingly developed blockchain integrations, aiming to introduce cryptocurrency tipping across multiple digital assets.

As creators attract global audiences, video platforms are turning to crypto-based payment systems to ensure faster, borderless transactions. Rumble’s move aligns with the growing wave of corporate adoption of cryptocurrencies in the US, which has accelerated since President Trump’s second term began.

On Friday, banking giant JP Morgan, managing over $4 trillion in assets, announced plans to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings as collateral for institutional loans.

Bitcoin Price Forecast Today: Bears Mount Weekend Resistance at $112,300

Bitcoin price stabilized near $111,600 at press time on Saturday, October 25, recording a 1.5% intraday gain. However, trading activity dropped sharply, with BTC’s 24-hour volume falling 42% to $30.6 billion. The price uptick amid weaker trading volumes suggests that few large-sized buyers likely influenced the mild bounce.

Derivatives market data indicates that leverage remains heavily skewed toward bullish positions, with long contracts worth $7.83 billion open in the past week, compared to $5.2 billion in active shorts. Despite this, Coinglass Liquidation Map charts highlight a dense cluster of $920 million short contracts deployed around $112,310, accounting for 17% of total active short leverage positions.

If Bitcoin breaks through this resistance, analysts expect a relatively smooth upward path before encountering the next selling zone near $114,000. However, failure to sustain momentum could trigger liquidations, dragging prices back toward short-term support near $106,500 where bulls anchored $4.5 billion active long contracts.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.