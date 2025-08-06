SBI Holdings Files For Japan’s First Dual Bitcoin-XRP, Old-Crypto Mix ETFs

Key Notes

Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings has announced its intent to launch crypto-asset-linked investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) upon regulatory approval from the Financial Services Agency (FSA) in Tokyo.

The plans were announced during SBI Holdings’ earnings report for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025. According to the report, the company intends to introduce Japan’s first dual ETFs, including a Bitcoin-XRP mix and a “gold and digital gold” ETF bundled as a trust with an asset allocation featuring over 51% in gold ETFs and up to 49% in crypto-asset ETFs such as Bitcoin BTC $115 218 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $32.65 B ETFs.

SBI Holdings told investors it was seeking to “become Japan’s number one crypto asset exchange by further increasing the number of accounts through synergies with securities and banks,” with a stated goal of increasing account signups to 60 million while building its portfolio of high-profile trusts and ETF offerings.

Beyond these offerings, SBI also seeks a strong entry into the Japanese stablecoin market with planned expansion into both USD-backed and JPY-backed stablecoins. The firm previously backed Circle’s USDC and, per the earnings report, intends to invest in Ripple’s RLUSD “within this fiscal year.”

The company intends to advocate for the approval and development of stablecoins linked to the Japanese yen. In doing so, SBI Holdings said such stablecoins would “increase demand for Japanese government bonds, maintaining the stability of the Japanese yen and strengthening its creditworthiness.”

Amid its efforts to expand, the firm shared a positive outlook despite what it called recent political turmoil in the form of “market volatility stemming from tariff-related policies under the Trump administration in the United States.” SBI Holdings posted an operating revenue of approximately $421 million (+9.4% year over year). However, operating income was down 5.2% for the year.

SBI Holdings attributed the lower revenue figures to “an increase in transaction-related expenses associated with higher trading volumes, as well as rising personnel and system-related costs accompanying the expansion of business operations.”

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.