Michigan Pension Fund Triples Bitcoin ETF Holdings to 300,000 Shares as Institutional Adoption Accelerates

The State of Michigan Retirement System tripled its stake in the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) during Q2, boosting holdings from 100,000 to 300,000 shares.

The new SEC filing highlights growing institutional demand for Bitcoin, even amid the short-term market dip that has seen the top-ranked cryptocurrency retrace 10% from its all-time high of $122,860 recorded last month.

Notably, Michigan became the first US state pension fund to invest in an Ether-based product earlier this year when it added 460,000 shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) to its portfolio.

This latest BTC acquisition comes as Michigan lawmakers push a broader pro-crypto legislative package. Four new bills introduced in May aim to establish a regulatory framework that embraces crypto innovation, ranging from legalizing state crypto investment to launching a Bitcoin mining initiative at unused oil and gas fields.

While institutional adoption continues to build momentum at the state level, Bitcoin’s technical outlook presents a more mixed picture in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Hold $113K Support as Volatility Returns?

Bitcoin BTC $113 476 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $34.11 B price action on Tuesday shows signs of weakening bullish momentum, with the daily chart printing lower highs and failing to reclaim key moving averages. The latest BTC price rejection near $116,300 coincided with bearish crossover signals across the 5, 8, and 13-day SMAs, indicating short-term buying fatigue.

The RSI is sloping downward as it hovers near 44, pointing to a lack of bullish momentum but not yet reaching oversold conditions. This creates a precarious setup where bears may try to drive BTC below the $113,000 zone to test liquidity at $110,000 and even $107,000.

On the upside, if bulls reclaim the 13-day SMA at $113,770 and push BTC price past $116,000 with strong volume, it could trigger a short squeeze back toward $120,000 and potentially $125,000.

Best Wallet Presale Surges as Michigan Pension Fund Triples Bitcoin Holdings

