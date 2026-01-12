Sharps Technology Taps Coinbase to Launch Solana Validator

Key Notes

Sharps Technology has taken a vital step into blockchain infrastructure with the launch of a Solana validator. As detailed, it will be leaning on Coinbase to handle operations as the medical device company shifts from holding digital assets to supporting the network itself.

Coinbase Takes Lead in Validator Operations

The Solana validator was launched through Coinbase Institutional, which will operate and maintain it using its existing infrastructure. Coinbase is responsible for uptime, security, and day-to-day performance, drawing on systems it already uses for large institutional clients.

Sharps Technology said it will delegate part of its Solana holdings to the validator. The company currently holds more than two million SOL. Instead of acting only as a passive holder, Sharps is now using those assets to participate in network validation.

Coinbase Institutional already provides Sharps with custody and trading support. The validator builds on that relationship, expanding Coinbase’s involvement from asset management into onchain infrastructure. For Coinbase, the move reflects growing demand from public companies that want exposure beyond token ownership.

Company officials pointed to Coinbase’s track record in running validators and securing digital assets as a key reason for the partnership. Coinbase operates validators across several networks and has positioned itself as a service provider for firms that lack in-house blockchain teams.

Meanwhile, in November 2025, Solmate launched the UAE’s first bare-metal Solana validator. With this, it was able to mint blocks at 0% commission despite $294 million in ETF inflows at the time

Shift From Treasury Strategy to Network Participation

The Solana validator marks a change in how Sharps approaches digital assets. Until now, its strategy has focused on treasury management.

It is worth adding that Sharps is among a small group of US-listed firms taking this step. The company said the move reflects a longer-term view of Solana’s role in blockchain development rather than short-term price exposure.

For Coinbase, the arrangement is a clear representation of its push to support institutions moving onchain. The firm has increasingly emphasized infrastructure services, including staking and validator operations, as more companies explore direct participation in blockchain networks.

The launch adds another example of how traditional firms are relying on established crypto platforms like Coinbase to benefit from Web3 systems.

