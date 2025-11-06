Solmate Launches First Bare-Metal Solana Validator in UAE at 0% Commission

Key Notes

Solmate aims to become a top global Solana validator through its Infrastructure Flywheel strategy that compounds performance gains.

Acurast and Irys collaboration transforms Solana mobile devices into decentralized cloud storage nodes following $5.2M funding.

Bitwise and Grayscale Solana ETFs recorded seven straight days of positive flows totaling over $294 million since late October.

Nasdaq-listed firm, Solmate Infrastructure (SLMT) announced on Nov. 6 that it has deployed the first-ever bare-metal Solana SOL $157.5 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $87.05 B Vol. 24h: $5.73 B validator in the UAE, officially minting the country’s first Solana block at 0% commission.

The launch establishes Solmate as a major player in the Middle Eastern crypto ecosystem, with ambitions to become one of Solana’s top validators globally.

“Growing SOL inventory improves RPC and colocation performance, allowing higher fees to purchase more SOL inventory, creating an Infrastructure Flywheel,” Solmate stated.

Solmate plans to expand its SOL inventory to improve validator capacity, enable faster transaction speeds and throughput for Solana-based DeFi protocols.

In the official press release, the team highlighted how this creates a self-reinforcing cycle, where higher validator performance attracts more staking, which increases treasury yield and further enhances infrastructure efficiency.

Acurast and Irys Partner to Power Decentralized Storage on Solana Mobile

Amid Solmate’s announcement, Acurast, a decentralized edge computing network, has unveiled a new partnership with Irys_xyz, that could see users of Solana mobile devices as functional nodes for decentralized cloud storage.

Following a $5.2 million fundraise, Acurast CEO Alessandro De Carli talked up the partnership on Wednesday, hinting that it could reshape how data and computers coexist.

.@irys_xyz and @acurast are partnering up! 🤝 We’re combining Programmable Storage with Decentralized, Trustless Edge Computing, powered by 146K+ smartphones. Together, we're pushing the boundaries of decentralized infrastructure. 🔒 Trusted Edge Compute

🧩 Programmable… pic.twitter.com/BoeJV3XGAy — Acurast (@Acurast) November 5, 2025

This integration could unlock new retail use cases for Solana’s growing mobile ecosystem. Meanwhile, institutional demand for Solana has remained steady since going live on Oct. 28, defying market volatility.

Data from FarsideInvestors indicates that the Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) and Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) have collectively attracted over $294 million in inflows. Both products have posted seven consecutive days of positive net flows, holding $282.9 million and $11 million in assets, respectively.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.