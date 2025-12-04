Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 217%, Will SHIB Price Follow?

Key Notes

SHIB burn rate went up by 217% over the last 24 hours as many ecosystem metrics dropped.

4,971,698 SHIB were permanently removed from circulation.

However, the SHIB price has failed to react accordingly, shifting focus to Maxi Doge.

Shibburn, the dedicated burn tracker for the Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000009 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $5.14 B Vol. 24h: $232.02 M ecosystem, revealed that the burn rate has increased by 217% over the last 24 hours. As a result, 4,971,698 SHIB have been permanently removed from circulation, adding to the already large number of burnt tokens. Surprisingly, the SHIB price has shown no positive reaction to this burn action.

SHIB Price Fails to Follow Increased Burn Rate

As of Dec. 4, the SHIB burn rate is one of the few metrics in the Shiba Inu ecosystem that has flipped positive.

Altogether, the second-largest meme coin has recorded the burning of 410,753,835,277,822 SHIB from the initial supply. Notably, there are still 585,267,763,742,129 tokens left in circulation.

With this magnitude of supply crunch, the expectation is that the SHIB price will jump, following the economic principle of supply, demand, and price. For perspective, it states that a shrink in supply combined with steady or rising demand would drive the value of an asset higher. Currently, this is not the case with SHIB price performance.

According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB has a market value of $0.000008783 at press time, corresponding with a 1.75% dip within the last 24 hours.

It is not yet clear if this is a long-term issue, but it is likely to be attributed to the fluctuation in market sentiment. As Bitcoin makes a recovery move, it seems to have dragged altcoins backward.

Meanwhile, SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume looks good after soaring by 40.8% $233 million.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.