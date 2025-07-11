Key Notes

SHIB has posted a 6% daily gain amid a broader crypto market surge.

Analyst eyes $0.0001032 as minimum all-time high for the meme coin in this cycle.

A close above MA200 could trigger bullish momentum.

With Bitcoin BTC $115 951 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $56.12 B hitting new all-time highs, the meme coin market has added over 6% in market capitalization, with Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 7.4% Market cap: $7.86 B Vol. 24h: $321.07 M among the top tokens gaining traction on social media platforms.

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading around $0.00001344, up by over 6% in the past day. The cryptocurrency has recorded a 52% gain in 24-hour trading volume, currently at $383 million.

Despite the upward momentum, SHIB has largely consolidated within the $0.000010–$0.000016 range. The cryptocurrency had been in a clear bearish trend, forming lower highs and lower lows since March last year.

Crypto analyst MasterAnanda noted that while SHIB has had a quiet bull cycle so far, a strong breakout may be near. He explained that the meme coin is in early stages of its bullish rally as its price still remains below its 200-day moving average, currently standing at $0.00001634.

The analyst stated that clearing this MA200 level could give Shiba Inu a long-term bullish push, setting the stage for a potential parabolic move.

MasterAnanda has set a price target of $0.0001032, which he describes as the minimum new all-time high for SHIB in this cycle. Notably, reaching this level would need a 1,500% price spike from current levels.

The analyst predicts this potential rally will create major euphoria among SHIB holders, similar to its explosive 2021 run. SHIB, one of the top meme coins, is down about 85% from its October 2021 all-time high of $0.00008845, giving it plenty of room for a potential comeback.

SHIB Price Testing 50-Day MA

Meanwhile, market analyst Jonathan Carter shared on X that SHIB has been trading in a descending channel pattern since December 2024. The price is currently consolidating above the midline support while testing the 50-day moving average.

#SHIB Shiba Inu is forming a descending channel pattern on the daily timeframe🔍 The price is consolidating above the midline support and is currently testing the MA 50💁‍♂️ Breaking above this MA could drive the price toward targets at $0.00001500, $0.00001750, $0.00002050, and… pic.twitter.com/RODvp3CrcC — Jonathan Carter (@JohncyCrypto) July 10, 2025

Carter stated that a breakout above the 50-day MA could push SHIB to $0.00002050 and even to $0.00002500 in the near term, depending on the volume.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.