Key Notes

PENGU sees growing market presence, with Route 2 FI calling it a serious Dogecoin rival due to its strong community.

PENGU price could see another 20% drop before bouncing back for a potential upside rally.

ETF application and SEC review boost credibility, signaling potential institutional adoption and greater legitimacy for PENGU.

Pudgy Penguins’ native cryptocurrency PENGU PENGU $0.0315 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $1.98 B Vol. 24h: $383.42 M , has been in the limelight recently.

Despite a 17% PENGU price drop over the past week, analysts are hopeful for a strong move going ahead, while calling this a healthy correction.

Discussions around a potential PENGU ETF also seem to be gathering steam.

PENGU Price Drop Offers Buy-the-Dip Opportunity

Amid the recent correction in PENGU price, analysts are now weighing buy-the-dip opportunities. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez stated that the recent dip in PENGU price to $0.025 appears to be a healthy correction.

Martinez added that with the upcoming ETF filing, growing adoption in Asia, and millions of toy sales, the token’s upside potential remains strong.

$PENGU dip to $0.025 looks like a healthy correction! With ETF filing, Asia growth, and millions of toy sales, upside potential remains strong. pic.twitter.com/6gMzdooK5E — Ali (@ali_charts) August 18, 2025

PENGU is trading 4% lower at $0.31, with a market cap still above $2 billion. Daily trading volume has risen 90%, signaling strong selling pressure. The token could drop another 20% to $0.25 before bouncing back.

Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa noted that several altcoins are pulling back to key levels, including PENGU.

The analyst noted that although he remains optimistic about PENGU, the token may go through some further consolidation before moving higher.

some good coins pulling back to some interesting levels. I'm still bullish on $PENGU but maybe just a bit more chop before it moves again. Be patient w. this one and scale in but still think it'll go decently higher (later on) pic.twitter.com/fcWLm0gsVh — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) August 17, 2025

A Dogecoin Rival With Growing Adoption

Route 2 FI revealed that he has taken a position in PENGU, citing its broad appeal, strong community backing, and an experienced team.

He described the token as a Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $33.49 B Vol. 24h: $3.20 B rival and highlighted its role in bridging the Ethereum ETH $4 315 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $520.84 B Vol. 24h: $41.62 B and Solana SOL $182.1 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $98.25 B Vol. 24h: $6.27 B ecosystems.

Decided to buy a coin spot I’ve been thinking about for a while: $PENGU. If this is the golden bull run and alts run hard, then it's a bet worth taking. Some bullish arguments: -PENGU is framed as the first serious Dogecoin competitor, backed by a strong team, huge community,… — Route 2 FI (@Route2FI) August 13, 2025

Robinhood recently added PENGU to its advanced trading platform, giving U.S. users access to enhanced charting tools and features.

Meanwhile, PENGU is drawing attention as its ETF application progresses on the Cboe BZX Exchange, a step that could pave the way for wider institutional adoption.

The ongoing SEC review adds a layer of credibility to PENGU. It positions the meme coin as a project demonstrating transparency and legitimacy under regulatory scrutiny.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.