Should Investors Buy XRP Price Dips as XRP ETF Chances Fade?

XRP whale activity remains strong, with 900 million XRP accumulated recently.

Analysts still see potential upside if key support and resistance levels hold, with long-term targets as high as $12.60.

Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg predicts XRP ETFs could outperform Ethereum ETFs due to the yield structure.

Following the rejection at $3.5 last week, XRP XRP $3.13 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $185.93 B Vol. 24h: $7.86 B price has come under strong selling pressure, correcting another 4% today, and now trading at $3.14. Furthermore, with BlackRock rejecting plans for an XRP ETF ahead, the overall sentiment has been waning. The recent price action of Ripple cryptocurrency has confused investors about whether or not they should buy the dips.

Is the XRP Price Dip A Buying Opportunity?

With nearly 10% correction in the weekly top, investors are looking for bottom fishing as XRP price currently trades at $3.15. However, popular crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto believes that this could be the “ideal” entry for fresh positions.

The analysts added that he remains firm on his previously shared long position on XRP. However, he added that a market-wide dip has brought the token back to his original long-entry zone.

CrediBULL Crypto also described the current level as an “ideal” entry point for those not yet positioned, with a possible brief dip into the zone expected. According to the analyst, as long as this support zone holds, XRP could target range highs or a new all-time high.

Still in my long on $XRP shared earlier, but we got a small dip across the board which has sent XRP to the original long zone I had marked off earlier. For those not already in, this would be the "ideal" entry for a position. We are just sitting above it atm but I think we… https://t.co/2EKaCnnnlc pic.twitter.com/vaYFt4tG0G — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) August 12, 2025

Another crypto analyst, Ali Martinez also stated that if the Ripple cryptocurrency reclaims $3.27, its next stop could be at $3.60. Furthermore, he also added that based on the multi-triangle breakout in November 2024, the bullish XRP price target could be at $12.60. Furthermore, Martinez reported that the XRP whale activity remains intact, with the big players scooping 900 million coins recently.

$3.27 is the key for $XRP, break it and $3.60 is next! pic.twitter.com/hxFbHlaRRO — Ali (@ali_charts) August 11, 2025

Odds of US SEC Approving XRP ETF Fumble

Following the Ripple lawsuit victory last week, strong rumors circulated that BlackRock would file for an XRP ETF very soon. However, the world’s largest asset manager has denied plans for the same.

As per the Polymarket data, the odds of spot XRP ETF approval have fluctuated between 75% to 90% over the past week. As of now, the approval chances stand at 81%.

In a recent interview with Paul Barron, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said he expects XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to outperform their Ethereum counterparts. He attributed this outlook to three key factors: yield structure, market positioning, and community strength. McClurg argued that Ethereum’s staking feature could hinder the performance of an Ethereum ETF.

