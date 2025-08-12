Key Notes

The Smarter Web Company purchased 295 BTC for $35.35 million.

The purchase was made at an average price of $119412 per coin.

Purchase comes amid Bitcoin’s drop to $118K after reclaiming $121K on Monday.

The Smarter Web Company has expanded its Bitcoin BTC $118 574 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $2.36 T Vol. 24h: $49.39 B holdings once again, purchasing an additional 295 BTC at an average price of $119,412 per coin, totaling $35.35 million in its latest acquisition.

The London-listed technology firm, known for its web design, development, and online marketing services, now holds 2,395 BTC in its corporate treasury. The company’s total Bitcoin investment stands at $265.17 million, with an average acquisition price of $110,555 per BTC.

The Smarter Web Company (#SWC $TSWCF $3M8.F) RNS Announcement: Bitcoin Purchase. Purchase of additional Bitcoin as part of "The 10 Year Plan" which includes an ongoing treasury policy of acquiring Bitcoin. Please read the RNS on our website: https://t.co/z59Xf4o42m pic.twitter.com/5TueTWkert — The Smarter Web Company (@smarterwebuk) August 12, 2025

A 10-Year Plan for Bitcoin Adoption

According to a statement, the purchase is part of a “10 Year Plan” and an ongoing treasury strategy of Bitcoin accumulation. The firm also revealed it still has approximately $940,796 in net cash available for potential future buys.

The Smarter Web Company began accepting Bitcoin as payment in 2023 and has made the cryptocurrency a central pillar of its corporate strategy, citing a belief that it “forms a core part of the future of the global financial system.”

55,000% Returns YTD

Based on internal calculations, the company’s BTC holdings have yielded a staggering 55,069% return year-to-date and 76% over the past 30 days. The company’s stock trades on the AQUIS Exchange, OTCQB, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

While the board expressed confidence in its Bitcoin strategy, it also acknowledged the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s classification of Bitcoin as a high-risk investment due to extreme volatility.

Landmark Bitcoin-Denominated Bond Deal

The purchase comes just one week after The Smarter Web Company made headlines by raising $21 million through the UK’s first Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond, fully subscribed by Paris-based asset manager TOBAM.

The Smarter Web Company (#SWC $TSWCF $3M8.F) RNS Announcement: Smarter Convert – $21 Million Subscription. The Smarter Web Company is pleased to announce the launch of Smarter Convert, a strategic, interest free capital-raising initiative structured as a convertible bond,… — The Smarter Web Company (@smarterwebuk) August 6, 2025

The 12-month bond includes investor and issuer protections, allowing forced equity conversion if shares rise 50% above the conversion price for ten consecutive trading days.

If bondholders opt out of conversion at maturity, Smarter Web will repay 98% of the Bitcoin-adjusted value and retain 2% for transaction costs. If fully converted, the deal could result in the issuance of approximately 7.7 million new shares.

BTC Falls to $118K

After reclaiming $121,000 on Aug. 11, BTC has fallen to $118,000, marking a 2.6% drop over the past 24 hours. Analysts warned further downside could be imminent but BTC still remains as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

“Quite ugly daily candle,” said MN Trading Capital founder Michael van de Poppe, suggesting a potential test of $116,800 before any rebound.

I don't like this daily candle on #Bitcoin. It has taken all the liquidity on the highs and immediately inversed towards the range high resistance. Quite ugly daily candle. Wouldn't be surprised if we'll test $116.8K before continuing. pic.twitter.com/BiYtBLEtfG — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 11, 2025

On the other hand, crypto analyst Rekt Capital noted that a decisive break above $126,000 could trigger a rapid surge to higher price levels

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.